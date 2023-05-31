[Unedited] My Photo Shutdown Scam: What Is My Photo Stream on iPhone? Check Full Information Here

Read exclusive details unavailable elsewhere about the My Photo Shutdown Scam. Also, learn the plot of the scam and about the My Photo Stream app.

It must be noted that scammers are always on their heels when confusing innocent people by tweaking the trending news. On 26th/May/2023, Apple announced it would shut down the My Photo Stream app. It made trending news as millions of Apple users subscribed to My Photo Stream in the United States.

Did you know scammers took advantage of the news getting shared online? Let’s check about My Photo Shutdown Scam.

Source: dodbuzz.com

My Photo Stream Shutdown Scam:

Apple emailed its users that the My Photo Stream app will be shut down on 26th/July/2023, which is 1-month and 26-days away. Apple requested that users back up their photos before the shutdown. Additionally, as My Photo Stream stores the pictures for 30-day only, Apple will stop uploading images from Apple devices from 26th/June/2023, which is 26-days away.

Several Apple users received an email stating that iCloud will shut down in July/2023! Many elderly users do not even understand the difference between iCloud and about What Is My Photo Stream on iPhone. The email informed users that their iCloud Photos storage subscription would be terminated. But there is no subscription required for iCloud.

The information was shared over an email, but several users registered on the Apple platform with a secondary email address that they rarely check and use another email for primary communication. Such users are unaware of what Apple has informed them. Hence, scammers were able to manipulate ignorant users. Several users believed that both iCloud and My Photo Stream apps would shut down.

Users felt the urgency of importing all their pictures from iCloud because of My Photo Shutdown Scam email. Elderly users were confused if the images would automatically get synchronized and imported on one or the other Apple devices they had. It is undetermined if the fake email requested user information (or) included any link to a third-party website.

What Is My Photo Stream?

My Photo Stream is an application launched in 2011. It is a cloud-based storage that imports up to 1,000 user pictures ONLY and stores them on the My Photo Stream platform for 30-days. The My Photo Stream app synchronizes the pictures on all Apple devices with the same user ID. It is also accessible on Windows OS, which was not informed in My Photo Shutdown Scam email.

iCloud is also a cloud-based application available by default on Apple devices. However, iCloud stores different document types, including PPT/PDF/Excel/Text/JPEG/TIFF/PNG/RAW, and various video formats.

Social media links:

Conclusion:

Apple users need not worry about losing their pictures because the My Photo Stream app is logged in on at least one user’s device. Synchronizing images from Apple devices will stop from 26/June/2023. So, the users’ pictures are stored on a local device (or) users can opt for synchronizing images to iCloud, which is NOT shutting down.

Was My Photo Stream shutdown reviews informative? Please comment on this article about My Photo Stream.

My Photo Shutdown Scam -FAQ

1Q. Which devices support My Photo Stream?

iPhone/iPad/iPod touch with iOS >5.1/OS X Lion >10.7.5/Apple TV HD/Apple TV 2nd and 3rd genration with tvOS >5.0/Windows 7/iCloud for Windows.

2Q. How much resolution does My Photo Stream support?

Up to 2048×1536 pixels for standard pictures and up to 5400 pixels for Panorama.

3Q. Does My Photo Stream store pictures on iCloud, and when does it connect to the app?

My Photo Stream does not stores photos on iCloud. My Photo Stream imports/exports images once users are connected to Wi-Fi (or) access the app using mobile data, which remained a confusion due to My Photo Shutdown Scam email.

Also Read – [Unedited] Is Berry Max A Scam: Explore Full Details On Berry Max Trading Platform