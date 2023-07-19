Myfortiva Com Activate: Check Full Details On Myfortiva Credit Card Login

Read exclusive details unavailable elsewhere to know about Myfortiva Com Activate. Also, learn about process of Myfortiva.com log-in.

Myfortiva is a financial solution provider in the United States that issues unsecured credit cards. An unsecured credit card is issued without any bank balance or security deposit. Did you know that Myfortiva issues credit cards (CC) to users with less perfect credit scores?

Fortiva CC gained 4.7/5-stars from 44,938 reviews on Myfortiva.com, of which 3,233 rated it less than 3/5-stars. So, would you like to know about process of Myfortiva Com Activate?

source: dodbuzz.com

Myfortiva.com Log-in:

Myfortiva.com is official website of Myfortiva credit cards. A user can log-in to his account by accessing myfortiva.com/my-account/login. User needs to enter his user ID and password to log-in. Once you log-in to account, you can see information about CC offered by Myfortiva. To activate allotted card, you need to accept terms and conditions and click on activate button.

The Log-in SOP:

But, there is a long standard process for logging in to a Myfortiva account. Initially, a potential customer may receive an invite code via mail for Myfortiva Credit Card Login. Customer needs to access myfortiva.com/unsecured-credit-card/offer/fccc/landingoffer to enter acceptance code.

Alternatively, if you did not receive code but still want to check if you pre-qualify for Fortiva CC, you must fill out a qualifier form at myfortiva.com/unsecured-credit-card/pre-qualify. The form requires user’s personal information, residential details, office address, SSN, contact information, and citizenship status.

Once you enter acceptance code or fill out pre-qualification form, Myfortiva will evaluate your scores from VantageScore 4.0 credit report provided by TransUnion or Equifax. Based on report, pre-approved credit limit is determined and displayed.

If user accepts the offer, he must sign-up on Myfortiva Com Activate. Sign-up requires user’s last name, SSN, and date of birth. Once details are submitted, a user ID and password can be created. These credentials are used for future log-in.

Social media links:

Conclusion:

In addition to user log-in page, Myfortiva supports resetting password by providing a user name at myfortiva.com/my-account/forgot-password and recovering user ID at myfortiva.com/my-account/account-lookup by providing last name, SSN, and DoB. MasterCard supports two Fortiva chip-enabled CC(in purple or white color), which can be used at merchants and e-stores accepting MasterCard. Fortiva CC gained a below-average rating of 3.25/5-stars from 1,389 customer reviews online.

Were details for activating Myfortiva CC informative? Please comment about the Myfortiva Log-in process.

Myfortiva Com Activate – FAQ

Q1. What is annual fee for Myfortiva CC?

Between $49 to $175 for first year, followed by $49 after first year.

Q2. What is APR of Myfortiva CC?

Between 29.99%↑ to 36%↑.

Q3. How much is maximum credit limit of Myfortiva CC?

Up to a maximum of $1,000.

Q4. How much is maximum late fee?

Up to $41.

Q5. How much grace period is allowed?

Up to 25 days.

Q6. How much is Cash Advances fee?

Minimum $5 or 5%, whichever is higher.

Q7. How much are Cash Back Rewards mentioned on Myfortiva Com Activate?

Between 1% to 3%, depending on type of purchase. Click here to learn more about Fortiva CC.

Also Read : – [Unedited] Social Oasis App: Is Social Oasis Real? Why Is It Trending on Reddit? Find Latest News Now!