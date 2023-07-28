Natalie Harnish Obituary: Who Was Natalie Harnish? Also Find Her Full Biography Along With Details Of Age, Parents, Net worth, Height & More

The article explains the rainstorm and the victims who lost their lives in it. People can get the required information on Natalie by reading Natalie Harnish Obituary.

Who was Natalie Harnish?

Natalie was born on November 11, 2016, in Halifax, NS. The names of her parents were Nick and Courtney Harnish. She likes to do cartwheels beside her house. Her brother’s name is Christian Harnish. She loves to dance and enjoys being with her grandparents a lot. Natalie was a talented girl, and she cheered others by dancing. The Biography of Natalie is below.

Natalie’s death cause

On July 22, 2023, One of the four individuals was Natalie, who passed away while leaving their houses after a terrible downpour over the weekend in rural Nova Scotia. It is hard to inform you about the demise of a lovely girl whose Age was six years from Brooklyn, Natalie Hazel Harnish. A memorial service will be on Monday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at the Brooklyn Fire Hall, 995 Highway 215, Newport.

About Natalie’s passion

Natalie Hazel Harnish enjoyed wearing bright attire and dressed up as a princess. She loved family trips to Oaklawn Zoo and craved to see Blueberry, the bear. The closer Natalie got to the bear, the more Hazel loved it. Her shining light filled a room, and she could brighten any situation. Her death was missed by the Parents and the people whose lives she touched. Natasha’s dog, Molly, who also perished in the flood, would be buried beside her.

Funds for Natalie

The family of Natalie lost everything in the flood. On Thursday night, over $77,000 was raised for Harnish’s family through a GoFundMe campaign.

Wiki

Name: Natalie Hazel Harnish

Date of Birth: November 11, 2016

Died on: July 22, 2023

Age: 6 years

Parents: Nick and Courtney Harnish

Born in: Halifax, NS

Authorities in Halifax described the downpour, which dumped up to 250 millimeters of rainfall on the town and its environs, as a once-in-a-thousand-year occurrence.

The extreme flooding damaged numerous roads and bridges throughout the province. Although floodwaters had significantly reduced as of Thursday, provincial authorities claimed they had not yet determined the entire impact of the damage.

Conclusion

According to online sources, Nicholas Anthony Holland, 52, Natalie Hazel Harnish, 6, and Colton Sisco, 6, are the three victims who died in the dangerous rainstorm on July 22. Natalie’s family has received support from the neighbhood, with a GoFundMe campaign .

FAQ – Natalie Harnish Obituary

Q1. Who were the parents of Natalie?

The parents of Natalie were Nick and Courtney (Riley) Harnish.

Q2. When is Natalie’s funeral services will be held?

A memorial service will be on Monday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at the Brooklyn Fire Hall, 995 Highway 215, Newport.

Q3. What was the age of Natalie?

Natalie was just six years old.

