The Top Teams in the NBA Western Conference

Who are the best teams in the NBA Western Conference? It’s a topic hotly disputed among fans and in the media, largely because, just like the Eastern Conference of the organization, the Western one is packed with talent. No matter who steps onto the court, you can be sure of a riveting game. Stars such as Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and a host of other players are all capable of putting on an amazing show on behalf of their teams for fans. Below is a look at some of the teams that fans or the media, or both, consider to be the top teams in the highly competitive Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors

First on the list is the Golden State Warriors. The team can lay their claim to being one of the top teams thanks to a set of six NBA titles, plus one when the association was the Basketball Association of America (BAA), making this seven titles overall. The team have had a strong season and have led the league in just about every passing stat that exists.

The arrival of Stephen Curry to the team in the 2009 draft has had a major impact on the team. The guard has become the Warriors’ star player and the man to watch in every game. He’s a prolific shooter who can get his shots off quick, even when a player is defending well against him. No matter what time of the game it is, he also finds time to squeeze shots in, as the Portland Trailblazers found out in their second round playoff series against the Warriors. Curry shot 17 points in overtime, and the team won 132-125.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are much loved in the Western Conference and have won three conference titles, the most recent being in 2021. Unfortunately, they’ve never lifted the NBA championship. The team had been struggling midseason, but the arrival of a new owner and a deal that led to the trade of Kevin Durant have been a major turning point for the Suns in the 2023-23 season.

The Suns now possess the frightening trio of Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Durant is large, strong, efficient and a heavy points scorer. Paul is an all-round point guard of the highest quality. His scoring is balanced, he’s fast and efficient, and he’s good one-to-one. Meanwhile, Booker appears to be truly finding his form, having settled into the season much more quickly than before. His attacking play is more aggressive, and he’s become the engine of the team’s offense. He’s also playing better defensively, and his playmaking has improved to the point he could be one of the most under-rated playmakers in the NBA.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have also had the unfortunate distinction of never winning an NBA final. The closest they’ve come has been reaching the Western Conference finals, so if you’re checking the NBA championship odds, you may find they’re a team you’d prefer not to back.

The team may be short on silverware and glory, but they have some fantastic players. Even though Dillon Brooks’s days at the club may be numbered, as he’s up for free agency in the summer and the team doesn’t seem desperate to retain him, players such as Jaren Jackson Jr, who has just won Defensive Player of the Year, and Ja Morant, will serve the team well and be strong for the side. Jackson Jr is dominant, agile and anticipates well to protect the rim, and Morant possesses a tremendous combination of athleticism and basketball savvy.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have never won a championship but have reached the playoffs 28 times since they joined the NBA. They’ve never reached the finals and have made it to the Western Conference four times. This season they’ve shown much promise and some think this could be the year they lift the title.

One thing the time have got going for them is they have one of the best players to have graced an NBA basketball court: Nikola Jokić. The Serbian possess both sublime passing skills and shooting ones, allowing him to really drive the Nuggets’ offensive play. He’s reliable when it comes to throwing three pointers or free throws. Despite being capable of playing a traditional center role, he can also pass like a guard and handle the ball like a wing player. He has unique court vision as well and is both instinctive and efficient.

The question of who the top teams in the Western Conference are will always be one that’s heavily disputed. The teams above generate lots of talking points and allow fans and the media to make legitimate arguments on their behalf. Other teams you might feel worthy of a mention include the Oklahoma Thunder, the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers.