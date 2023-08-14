[Watch Link] Nermin Sulejmanovic Full Video Reddit: Is The Original Citav Video Available Online? Check Full Details On Video Viral On Tiktok, Instagram, Telegram, Twitter

Nermin Sulejmanovic Full Video Reddit will discuss the news of a series of terrifying acts in Gradcac, Bosnia.

Have you watched a live video of Nermin Sulejmanovic? Are you looking for the information or video of it? Worldwide, people are talking about the incident live-stream where a Bosnian bodybuilder ended the life of many. We have discussed here complete information through Nermin Sulejmanovic Full Video Reddit.

Disclaimer: The news here is about violence and contains sensitive information. It is not suitable for kids to read.

What is the latest news about Nermin Sulejmanovic?

More than 12000 people witnessed a life-threatening and horrific massacre. The incident occurred in Grasacac on Friday, where Sulejmanovic live-streamed his action and showed a brutal act of killing his ex-wife before killing himself.

Not only this, but news also reported that during the live stream on Instagram, Sulejmanovic admitted that he killed a father and son off-camera. Moreover, when police were after him, he injured one of them and another man and woman walking down the street. However, he finally took his life before the police could catch him.

What is the cause of this violent action?

Unfortunately, the reason for his act is not clear. The investigation continued to uncover the whole act. But those who have lost their life in this will never come back. According to the Police, his ex-wife received threats and violence previously too. In the video, Sulejmanovic threatened his ex-wife, who was hiding their kid.

Is the original Citav Video available?

As we know, the live-stream shooting rampage is not normal. Therefore, the post where the video was released has been taken down and is no longer available. However, those who watched were shocked after witnessing the series of bone-chilling events. Moreover, people who have not watched it are looking for information on it.

Who was Nermin Sulejmanovic?

He was a 35-year-old bodybuilder and a fitness coach. News reported that Nermin Sulejmanovic has a history with police as he was involved in dealing toxic substance, fighting. His terrifying act left the entire nation in shock. People condemn such acts of violence on Tiktok and other social media platforms.

Their daughter’s cries and screams can also be heard from the background when the incident occurs. While recording, he also pointed his camera toward his daughter and urged someone to save her. Along with the viewers, his daughter also witnessed the whole incident.

What is the reaction of people?

It is one of the worst cases of violence, and netizens express their grief and condolences. The prime minister of Bosnia also reacted to the shocking murder incident and said no words can describe what happened at Gradacac. Many pay tribute to the life ended by Sulejmanovic. Social media discussion and hashtags are trending. Many pour sympathies while others raise concern about such acts.

Conclusion:

The incident of live shooting has gathered the whole nation’s attention towards Nermin Sulejmanovic’s news. The horrific act left his wife and the other two, including himself, dead. You can read the Nermin Sulejmanovic incident details here.

Do you know what the name of Nermin’s ex-wife is? Do comment

Nermin Sulejmanovic Full Video Reddit- FAQs

Q1. Who was Nermin Sulejmanovic?

He was a fitness trainer and influencer.

Q2. What was the name of his ex-wife?

Nizama Sulejmanovic was the name of his ex-wife.

Q3. How old was Nermin Sulejmanovic?

Sulejmanovic was 35.

Q4. Is the video available on Telegram?

No, video is taken down from social media.

