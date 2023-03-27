How will the new corporate tax law in the UAE be enforced, and what role will the tax authorities play in this process?

The UAE passed the Federal Decree-Law No. (47) of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses (also called the “CT Law”) on December 9, 2022. The CT Law was published in the Official Gazette on October 10, 2022. It went into effect on October 25, 2022, and Taxable Persons will have to follow it for financial years that start on or after June 1, 2023.

As promised, the UAE CT regime is mostly based on international best practices, and businesses don’t have to do much to comply with it compared to other regimes around the world. Importantly, the CT Law also lays the groundwork for the UAE to join the global minimum tax initiative, which is part of “Pillar Two” of the OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project. By the end of 2023, we should know more about this.

With the new corporate tax law in the UAE, taxes for businesses in the area have changed in a big way. As businesses get used to the new rules, it’s important to know how the law will be enforced and what the tax authorities’ role will be. This is where Dubai tax consultants and tax advisory services can help businesses figure out how to deal with the new tax system.

The UAE’s New Corporate Tax Law Comes Into Force

The Federal Tax Authority will be in charge of enforcing the UAE’s new corporate tax law (FTA). The FTA is in charge of running and enforcing the UAE’s tax laws and rules, including the new corporate tax law. The FTA will make sure that businesses follow the tax laws and rules, and it will fine and punish them if they don’t.

The FTA will also do tax audits and investigations to make sure that businesses report their income and taxes correctly and pay the right amount. During an audit, the FTA may ask businesses for documents and information and may also go to their places of business to do inspections there.

How Dubai tax consultants will help put the new corporate tax law into effect

The new corporate tax law in the UAE makes it very important for businesses to work with tax consultants in Dubai. They can help businesses with tax planning, structuring, and compliance. This makes sure that businesses report their income correctly and pay the right amount of tax.

Tax consultants in Dubai can also help companies deal with FTA audits and investigations. They can help businesses put together the documents and information that the FTA needs, and they can also stand in for businesses during the audit process.

A Tax Consultanat in Dubai Can Help Buiesness and Corporate in the Following Ways

Advising businesses on how to set up their operations so that they pay the least amount of taxes possible.

Helping businesses figure out and file their tax returns on time and correctly.

Giving advice on how different business decisions, like mergers, acquisitions, or changes in ownership, affect taxes.

Keeping up with changes to tax laws and rules and letting clients know about these changes.

Overall, a tax consultant in Dubai would play a big part in helping businesses figure out how to use a new corporate tax system and making sure they follow the rules.

Businesses can make sure they are following the new corporate tax law in the UAE by working with a Dubai tax consultant. This will not only reduce the chance of fines and penalties, but it will also improve their tax situations and help businesses make the most money possible.

Dubai Tax Advisory Services for Tax Payer and Corporates

Businesses in the area can use a wide range of services from Dubai tax advisory services. Among these services are tax planning and structuring, transfer pricing, VAT advisory, tax dispute resolution, and more. Dubai tax advisory services can help businesses with tax issues by giving them expert advice and making sure they follow all tax laws and rules in the UAE.

Overall, the effects of the UAE’s new corporate tax law will depend on a number of factors, such as the type of business, its size, and how well it follows the law. It’s important for businesses to talk to tax experts to find out how the law affects their operations in specific ways.

Conclusion

