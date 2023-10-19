[Updated] Nexis Refund Scam: Explore Full Details On Text Related Fraud

Is Nexis Refund Scam or legit? What does the Text say? Read all the related details of the keyword here.

What is Nexis Refund Scam? Why is Nexis Scam trending on social media? Is it a scam or an authentic website? Why is this scam trending in the United Kingdom? Is it related to metro trains? Here in this write-up, we have decided to answer all the questions related to the Nexis scam because people are concerned about this topic.

Details On Nexis Refund Scam

As per our research, we found a few things related to the keyword. We will discuss all the topics one by one. A website called Metro Refund exists, but the term “Nexus” appears only in the URL. This website is based in the UK.

Here, they claim to offer instructions on how to request a refund for your metro ticket. If you are on the platform and your metro is running late. For more than 15 minutes. They have offered in-depth content on the subject. We will go over a few specifics regarding this website.

Nexis Refund Text Additional Portals

There is a portal named ‘LexisNexis,’ and they are working to provide financial services. They claim that they will allow you to detect tax refund frauds and scams. This company is from Ohio, America. Thus, we found it not directly related to the keyword.

The keyword “Nexis” is associated with a lot of websites. “LexisNexis” is one of these websites. However, this website is owned by a business that sells CDs and printers. It has nothing to do with our term, thus. It is a shop where you may purchase Pinter and other items.

Note: The country keyword is the UK, and the above-given business is situated in America. Thus, it seems unfit for the topic.

Metro Nexis Refund Scam Details

We have decided to run a legitimacy test of the website, which claims to provide a refund of your metro train tickets. In case it is running late by more than 15 minutes.

Trust Rating: It is just 58.4. It is considered a mediocre score.

HTTPS Connection: It is valid and safe.

Website’s Popularity: The popularity score is zero. It is very poor.

Domain Registration Date: It was created on 16th February 1998.

Name of the Registrar: The name of the registrar is Pulsant (Scotland).

Last Update: The website was last updated on 14th August 2023.

Expiry Date: This website will close on 16th February 2024.

Nexis Refund Text Reviews: No such details are available.

Probability of Suspicious domain: 24 out of 100.

Denylist Status: There is no Blacklisted domain.

The website seems suspicious and has a lot of concerning points. Thus, we only recommend this website to some. Additionally, details related to scams or any fraud were not found. Nobody has claimed to receive any scam text from ‘Nexis’ or anything similar.

Final Summary

In this write-up, we have talked about a website that offers reimbursement for metro rides. They are up to or more than 15 minutes late. But, some are accusing the Nexis Refund Text website of being a scam and a fraud. According to the information we gathered, we were unable to verify the legitimacy of this website. There were a few other websites related to the keyword. Click here to read a note from the government to stay away from fraud websites.

Do you know about the Nexis Scam? Please comment below about Nexis Scam.

Disclaimer: Exact scam details related to this keyword are not available.

