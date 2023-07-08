Nikki Mccray Death Penson: Check Complete Information On Nikki McCray Penson Breast Cancer And Also Find Details On Her Husband

This article provides entire details about Nikki McCray Death Penson and further details about Nikki McCray basketball career. Follow our article to know more.

Nikki McCray, the former Ole Miss and Old Dominion basketball coach has passed away on Friday morning. Nikki McCray-Penson Husband and others family members were devastated to learn about her demise. The news about her demise has generated wide spread attention on online platforms. After learning about her demise many of her former colleagues and players have been expressing their grief on social platforms. Reports reveal that her death news was confirmed by her cousin Robert Penson on Friday. As per reports she was diagnosed with breast cancer since 2013. Besides that, she continued to work as an assistant of Dawn Stanley with the South Carolina team helping them winning the national championship in 2017. Her cause of death was reported to be Nikki McCray Penson Breast Cancer.

Detail about Nikki McCray:

Nikki Kesangane McCray-Penson, the well-known basketball player was born on 17th December 1971 in Collierville, Tennessee, U.S. She was professionally an American Basketball player and coach. She completed her high school from Collierville. Recently, Nikki McCray Death Penson news has been trending on internet. Her basketball playing career began on 1996 and lasted till 2006. She is well known to be the two-time gold medalist in Olympics in 1996 and 2000. She retired as a basketball player on 2006. She was also WNBA All-star three times. She played in WNBA for 8 seasons. Later she retired and continued to be the women’s basketball coach. She was the basketball coach of Mississippi State Bulldogs women’s team (2020-2021).

Nikki McCray was married to Thomas Penson on 30th March 2002. They were blessed with a son naming Thomas Nikson Penson. The news about Nikki McCray Death Penson has become viral on internet. In recent times, she has been trending on online platforms after the news about her demise went viral on internet. Her death news was confirmed by her cousin Robert Penson. She passed away on Friday morning, 7th July 2023. She passed away leaving behind her husband and 10 years old son. People after learning about her demise have been expressing their condolences on social platforms.

Further information about Nikki McCray:

Real name: Nikki Kesangane McCray-Penson

Nickname: Nikki McCray

Birth date: 17 th December 1971

Birth Place: Collierville, Tennessee, U.S.

Parents: Not Known

Nikki McCray Death Penson : Yes

Profession: American Basketball player

Number: 15

Position played: Point guard

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 72 Kg

Age: 51 Years

Education: Collierville

Nationality: American

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Spouse: Thomas Penson

Children: 1

Net Worth: $5 Million

Playing career: 1996-2006

The basketball player and coach Nikki McCray passed away on Friday:

The former basketball coach and player starring Nikki McCray has recently passed away on 7th July 2023. She passed away leaving behind her 10 years old son and her Husband.

Summing Up:

Basketball world reacts to death of Nikki McCray-Penson https://t.co/WhJcoroSbG — Tennessean (@Tennessean) July 7, 2023

