Nine Ways to Encourage Creative Thinking in Children

Contrary to popular belief, creativity isn’t an innate trait but rather a skill that, if nurtured and practiced, does wonders for children. Creative thinking fosters children’s emotional, social, and cognitive abilities and prepares them for adulthood.

Emotional intelligence, problem-solving, and creative thinking are some traits children need in today’s ever-changing world. Equipped with proper skills, children develop adaptability.

Creative thinking assists in the emotional well-being of the children as they feel calm and in control of their environments.

Parents and teachers can encourage creative thinking in children from an early age. Pretend play, arts and crafts, and construction toys are a few activities that boost creative thinking.

If you are wondering how to get children to develop creative thinking, we have listed a few ideas to give you a head start.

1: DIY Projects

DIY projects are a great way to kick-start the creative thinking process in children. From making doll houses to wind chimes, DIY options are endless. DIY projects develop critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving in children.

A DIY project is a fun way to boost confidence and self-reliance in children. Children exercise their creativity while making different things. Making thank-you cards for teachers or gifts for friends are some activities where you can efficiently incorporate DIY projects.

2: Art Activities

Numerous art activities like drawing, painting, and sculpturing foster mental growth in children. They learn to experiment and try out new ideas through different art mediums. Art activities demand focus and hence increase concentration.

Art activities provide a creative outlet for emotions and feelings in children. With appropriate expression, they feel heard and remain calm and content. Art activities encourage mental well-being.

The benefits of art classes for kids are immense. Children must have adequate exposure and training for different art activities. Several art studios offer courses that are highly beneficial for developing interest in art activities in children.

Art activities have diversity due to different mediums and styles that keep the children interested. Watercolors, oil paints, colored pencils, crayons, and many more options can make the activities exciting.

3: Encourage Curiosity

Children are naturally curious, and Curiosity is critical to developing interests and passions.

Parents and teachers must strive to spark and expand children’s Curiosity further. For instance, topics like space exploration provide plenty of room for Curiosity and imagination.

Similarly, parents can practice questions that don’t have yes or no answers. Open-ended questions are a great way to let children exercise their imaginative and creative abilities. For instance, if you ask a child what if we lived on Mars? What do you think will happen? You surely are going to get plenty of imaginative ideas.

4: Pretend-Play

Pretend-play or role-playing is fun to help children create different everyday world scenarios and develop problem-solving skills. Dolls and other story characters, dress-up, and professional role-playing are fun and develop imaginative and creative thinking in children.

Pretend play allows children to flex their problem-solving skills. Children come up with problems like toothache and then resolve them by going to the dentist.

Various toys and professional toy tool kits are available to make the play fun and lifelike for children.

5: Nature Walks

A simple walk outdoors can spark creative thinking in children. You can quickly turn a walk in a park into a nature exploration trip. For instance, weather, seasons, and different types of plants and animals give children plenty of room to talk and explore.

Nature walks are informative, imaginative, and physical fitness fused into one. They’re a perfect way to bond with children and let them explore and imagine the world around them.

6: Building/Construction Play

Building toys like Legos and different types of blocks allow children to develop new ideas and their execution. For instance, what kind of houses aliens live in is an excellent start for imaginative construction fun.

You can ask children to reimagine their surroundings. For instance, ask them to make their school building or house how they like it. Freedom to construct allows them to exercise their creative skills.

7: Interactive Reading

Reading encourages learning, focus and concentration, imagination, and creative thinking. Stories are a great way to instill a love for reading in children.

To make reading sessions fun, you can make them interactive. Asking them what they think will happen next in the story will keep their Curiosity and interest alive. How characters look, what they should have done, and what they shouldn’t have ideal questions to start the children talking. You can also ask children for alternative endings to stories.

Visits to the library from an early age also help promote the love of reading.

8: Creative and Learning Apps

Technology can’t be sidelined in children’s learning process nowadays. Parents can utilize different apps and games to introduce new knowledge to children.

For instance, learning apps make second language acquisition through games and quizzes easy and fun. Language learning will boost memory and cognitive development in kids.

Or children can learn building designs and structures through numerous construction games.

Apps and games are fun to keep children up-to-date with technology, making learning enjoyable.

9: Free Play

Free play gives children time to explore their interests further. Structured play has benefits, but free space in children’s daily routines boosts imaginative thinking and promotes independence and self-reliance.

Free play allows children to develop decision-making abilities. For instance, they have to decide how they’ll spend their free play time. It can be drawing, dolls, painting, coloring, building, or any other activity. This simple choice allows the child to use his imagination and critical thinking.

Final Thoughts

Creative thinking is a skill that can be developed and nurtured in children. Thinking creatively and imaginatively is the most sought-after talent in different academic and professional fields.

Moreover, creative thinking leads to better mental health and emotional growth.

Parents and teachers must use different ways to teach creative thinking to children. Art activities are one of the most fun ways to develop this essential skill.