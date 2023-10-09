{Uncensored} Noa Argamani Instagram: Is He Kidnapped Or Dead? Find More On Reddit!

The Noa Argamani Instagram blog has shared a report on a kidnapped girl rumoured to be dead while taken hostage.

Has Hamas killed Israeli woman Noa and his boyfriend, or have they been held hostage in the Saturday attack? The Saturday attack by Hamas on Israel land has led to more than 1100 deaths across borders as Israeli calculates the hostage number.

The Hamas terrorists entered Israel’s border from the Gaza Strip and started shooting at the local citizens. People Worldwide has condemned the attack and requested restraint from both sides. Noa Argamani Instagram details the Israeli attack and people captured by the Hamas terrorist group.

Noa Argamani Instagram Post on Internet:

The Israeli government are still counting the number of hostages taken by the Hamas group. According to media reports, festival goers, soldiers, elders and children are abducted by terrorists and kept as hostages in Palestinian-controlled Gaza. A video released by the Hamas group shows a 25-year-old girl named Noa Argamani taken hostage on a motorcycle.

The Instagram post on Argamani says that the girl was taken hostage along with her boyfriend. The family of Noa has seen the video and recognized the girl.

Noa Argamani Kidnapped Video:

The Noa kidnap video has gone viral on social media sites like Twitter and TikTok. The disturbing video shows the girl on a motorcycle while the two Hamas terrorist escorts her. Noa’s boyfriend, Avinatan Or, was seen walking handcuffed with the terrorist in the video.

Hamas has claimed that it has taken 100 Israeli and other nationals hostage, but Israel has not confirmed the numbers. Most news agencies have mentioned the Noa abduction video in their report, but none authenticated the Noa Argamani Kidnapped clip.

How did Hamas Terrorists Abduct Israeli citizens?

Hamas terrorists entered Southern Israel on Saturday morning after a rocket launch attack from Hamas. This attack surprised the Israeli military and intelligence as they tried to move more soldiers into the area. Around thousands of Israeli citizens were enjoying the Nova music festival in the desert area of Israel.

The Hamas fighters followed the rocket launcher attack and descended upon the festival. Some soldiers were also taken captive but were later freed by the Israeli army.

Noa Argamani Reddit Video and Post:

The Noa video is also circulating on social sites like Reddit with hundreds of comments. The abduction video post of Noa with the objectionable title was removed from this platform. Another video showing Noa as hostage was shared on this site from Jazz like stress account one day ago. The post attracted more than ninety comments with 129 upvotes.

The abducted girl had water in this clip while sitting on a chair. Some news reports suggest that a Hamas terrorist released Noa Argamani’s Reddit clip.

Why did Hamas Terrorist Abduct Israeli Residents?

Hamas terrorist group was losing relevance, and this attack has given them a new lease of life. Most experts are claiming that Iran is behind this attack, and they wanted to derail the peace talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Israel has a lot of Palestinian war prisoners in their jails, and Hamas may swap prisoners with Israeli hostages. Israel is busy calculating the probable number of hostages before sitting at the negotiating table.

Is Noa Argamani Dead or Alive?

There are many speculations going on the digital and electronic media platforms. Some experts believe Hamas may follow the ISIS route and execute the hostage, while others feel they may use hostages for bargaining. The Noa hostage video is circulating on social sites, but no authentic report is available on her.

Final verdict:

The Hamas attack has opened another war front at the global level. The Israeli forces are pounding the Gaza Strip with missiles as keywords like Noa Argamani Dead circulate on social media sites, making the situation grimmer for Israelis.

Will Hamas trade for Israeli hostages, or will they kill them? Please comment.

