Oklahoma Cheerleader Goes Viral: Why Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter? Know Facts!

source: dodbuzz.com

What are the contents of the Oklahoma Cheerleader viral video?

Recently, a fun dancing video of the Oklahoma State Cheerleader went Viral On Reddit with BYU’s Mascot, Cosmo the Cougar. The mega event of Big 12 media days started on 12th July 2023 at Arlington, AT & T stadium in Texas, with the participation of several big coaches and players.

The cheerleader Macy Lane is seen dancing with the BYU (Bingham Young University) Mascot with flips and splits that have grabbed everyone’s attention. Macy shared the video on her Tiktok account. Further links are given for more details.

Further Details about the video

The camera captured mascots and Macy’s dance performance on the field. The video is circulating online because of the cheerleader’s impressive dance and flexible moves. This year the Big 12 has added four new teams, Houston, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati, which excited the fans as the Youtube viral video has garnered a lot of impact on the Cheerleading squad and got much appreciation from the public.

Why is the video trending online recently?

The video is getting much-deserved praise from the citizens constantly searching, sharing and commenting on the viral video. Many people are of the view that this kind of video should reach a larger base of audience. This clip is spreading immensely on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok, and YouTube.

While other people think that viral contents are not always bad, it can also be fun. The latest Oklahoma cheerleader videos prove that point. Therefore, people should appreciate and share fun that is more entertaining, and engaging videos to encourage more talents through social media networking sites like Twitter or elsewhere.

Conclusion

The gaining popularity of the footage emphasises that talent should be appreciated, and public should share more of this kind of videos online.

Oklahoma Cheerleader Goes Viral: FAQs

Q1. What is the recent viral Oklahoma cheerleader video?

The video contains the cheerleader of BYU who came to support the team. She was seen swinging with the team’s official mascot.

Q2. When did the video go viral?

The video went viral recently during the recent Big 12 media days.

Q3. On what platforms is the video getting viral?

His video is widespread on Telegram, YouTube, Tiktok, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram etc.

Q4. What is the Big 12 media conference?

It is a conference of 14 Universities, who play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

