Olvidona .Com: Is Thos Portal Deals With Perfumes? Checkout Its Features & Reviews Here!

Is Olvidona a new brand?

Yes. Olvidona is the new perfume brand that provides a refreshing smell for men. Olvidona is a Spanish word. The meaning of Olvidona is ‘Forgetful.’

So, in English, we can say that the name of the new perfume is ‘Forgetful’ or ‘Forget.’ You can check their official website Olvidona.com to learn more about this perfume.

What type of scent can we get from Olvidona?

You will get a minty freshness with the elegant smell of lavender. Olvidona claims that after using their perfume, your senses will be awakened. You will get a contrasting fragrance of grapefruit and wormwood.

Who is the brand ambassador of Olvidona perfume?

The famous Spanish YouTuber and podcaster, Jordi Wild is the brand ambassador of Olvidona perfume. He has more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube. You can watch the perfume advertisement on YouTube.

Reviews about Olvidona .Com:

The perfume is newly launched. So, we could not find any reviews about this perfume. But as soon as we get further information, we will get back to you. Until then, do not shop from this website because it can be harmful to you. Our topmost duty is to protect our readers from any type of scam.

Is this website authentic or fake?

The domain creation date is 27th December 2022. That means the website is only three days old.

The domain will expire on 27th December 2023.

The trust score of the website is horrible, only 1%.

The website is not registered. It is a negative sign of a website.

There are no details of the owner and contact number on the official Olvidona .Com website.

Only one type of perfume is there.

Jordi Wild Wiki:

Real Name Jordi Carrillo de Albornoz Torres Nickname Jordi Wild Date of Birth 28th August 1984 Age 2022 38 years Birth Place Manresa, Catalonia, Spain Education University of Barcelona Nationality Spanish Zodiac Sign Virgo

The Last Words:

After analyzing all the information about Olvidona .Com, we can say that it is not a trustworthy website for purchasing perfumes. Now it is up to you whether you will shop from this website. You can click on the link to watch the commercial video of Olvidona perfume.

Olvidona .Com– FAQs:

Q.1 Is Olvidona a good perfume?

Ans. Maybe.

Q.2 Is the website of Olvidona fake?

Ans. Yes. It seems suspicious.

Q.3 What is the price of Olvidona?

Ans. It is not mentioned anywhere.

Q.4 How many types of perfumes are there?

Ans. Only one.

Q.5 Is the Olvidona perfume for women?

Ans. No. It is for men.

Q.6 Is Jordi Wild there in the commercial for Olvidona?

Ans. Yes.

Q.7 What did Jordi Wild study at the University of Barcelona?

Ans. Bachelor of Psychologies.

