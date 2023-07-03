Onecountry Jessie Com: Check Full Update On Onecountry com Jessie, And Onecountry .com Giveaway

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere about Onecountry Jessie com to know its features, offers, rules, and prize distribution.

You may have come across many gambling websites offering huge sums of money to winners. But most gambling websites are coded with scripts that won’t let you win. However, such websites giveaway promotional bonuses for first-time users giving the impression that you are just about to win! Would you like to know more about Onecountry.com?

In the case of Onecountry Jessie com, a giveaway platform in the United States, as fraud was not detected!

Source: dodbuzz.com

About Onecountry.com:

Onecountry was an old website launched in 1999. For over a decade, Onecountry was an informative website publishing articles about country music stars, including Jessica Rose James Decker. In 2012, Onecountry changed its course of business to a giveaway website. Onecountry is not a lottery or gambling website. Instead, it uses a similar concept of issuing a ticket number, choosing the winners from random ticket numbers, and issuing them a prize.

But, the prize is not in the form of cash winning at Onecountry .com Giveaway website. Instead, Onecountry gives away Dynamax RV 2022 model as the grand prize. 1970 GMC 2500 4X4 and Ford Bronco are issued as runner-up prizes. That’s not all; several secondary prizes are also issued.

Why was Onecountry launched as a giveaway platform?

Onecountry was changed into a giveaway platform to earn profit. The website mentions that it is not a non-profit platform. Instead, it was launched to earn profits. However, the process of earning profits, the percentage of commission it takes, Etc., was not mentioned.

Jessica seen in promotional pictures of Onecountry com Jessie:

It is unclear if Jessica Rose James Decker is the brand ambassador of Onecountry. Looking at the content of Onecountry, we come across sections that promote purchasing or listening to pop star Jessica’s music album – I still love you. The links for Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music are provided in the section.

Further, the home page of Onecountry included Jessica’s social media account links, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Further, Jessica has been featured in all the pictures included on Onecountry except for pictures of customer testimonials.

Transparency of Onecountry .com Giveaway and unbiased prize distribution:

However, Onecountry’s policy clearly states that it does not provide additional support or special benefits and does not favour anyone who has purchased any subscription to listen to music advertised on Onecountry. Onecountry does not require participants to purchase additional services to participate in the giveaway.

Onecountry does not favour people who have subscribed to social media accounts mentioned on Onecountry. Overall, winners are chosen based on a random selection of ticket numbers. In fact, Onecountry does not accept and disqualifies any participants who might be related/found to be related to Onecountry’s prize providers, sponsors, directors, officers, or employees. No consideration is given to persons buying Onecountry com Jessie private albums.

Onecountry tries to ensure that winners do not repeatedly win giveaways within rolling 18-months. Hence, previous winners who had won even small consolation prizes are not eligible to participate in the event. Therefore, each winner is a new person at least every 18-months, which is encouraging. Further, only people>18-years only are eligible for buying entries.

Offers at Onecountry:

There are two types of services you may subscribe to. The first type of service is related to purchasing one-time entry tickets. Onecountry is a non-profit platform; the one-time entries are sold for a higher price. No discounts are offered for one-time entries at Onecountry Jessie com.

The second type of service is taking membership in Onecountry. The payment from Onecountry subscribers is taken monthly and costs less than one-time entries. Additional benefits are offered to members and higher package subscribers, which include auto enrolment of 300 one-time entries per month, benefits related to C1 Radio and news, and a whopping 50% discount, Etc.

Below are the entree fee details:

Membership levels Auto-enrolment to entries per month Original price Discounted price 1 300 $40 $15 2 900 $50 $25 3 3750 $100 $50 4 6000 $150 $75 One-time purchase 300 $40 $40 One-time purchase 900 $50 $50 One-time purchase 3750 $100 $100 One-time purchase 6000 $150 $150

Onecountry Jessie com ’s Prize distribution:

The 2022 Dynamax RV is $299,990, the 1970 GMC 2500 4X4 is priced at $155,000, and Ford Bronco is sold in retail at $34,890 to $86,080. The winners’ bare registration and taxes. So, Onecountry needs to accumulate more than $541,070 to earn profit.

Therefore, an entry period of about 272-days or 9-months is given to accumulating a huge amount. Approximately 40-days is the lead time to announce the winners. Once the winners are announced, the verification process is initiated. If the winner is found evading Onecountry’s policies, the prize is forfeited.

Social media Links:

Conclusion:

Onecountry Jessie com is likely a legitimate giveaway platform due to 100%↑ trust, 61%↑ Domain, and 181,646↑ Alexa ranks. However, Onecountry gained 24%↓ suspicion and an average of 58.5%↑ business scores; Onecountry’s registration will expire on 27th/April/2024; Its IP 23.227.38.65 has a low-DV SSL valid for the next 41 days. Onecountry uses a valid HTTPS protocol, and the platform was not blacklisted.

Onecountry Jessie com – FAQ

Q1. When did the entry date start for 2023?

For the year 2023, the entry start day was 1st/January/2023, 00:01 CST.

Q2. When is the end date for buying entries?

The end date is 30th/September/2023, 23:59 CST.

Q3. When will Onecountry announce the winners?

The winners will be announced on 10th/October/2023.

Q4. What is the venue of the winning event?

The venue for the winning event is yet to be decided.

Q5. Is the price quoted for the top three prizes genuine?

No, the prizes on Onecountry Jessie com were quoted at higher rates. For example, the 2022 Dynamax RV was quoted at $330,000. It is about 11% higher than the market price.

Q6. What does the gap in market rate and quotation on Onecountry suggest?

It is speculated to be the amount of commission Onecountry earns.

Q7. Who is sponsoring the Onecountry giveaway?

Onecountry prize provider and sponsors, including the Musicians On Call group, are sponsoring the giveaway.

