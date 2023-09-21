5 OnlyFans Creators Who Have Made a Fortune on the Platform

OnlyFans is a platform that offers plenty of earning opportunities for content creators. When a number of OnlyFans models were asked how much they make in a year on OnlyFans, their answers ranged between $143,000 to $5.4 million, according to a survey by Business Insider.

Creators on OnlyFans can make money in multiple ways, including pay-per-view content, subscriptions, pay-per-view messages, promo “shoutouts”, tips, coaching, donations, wishlists, and more.

Some content creators have transformed OnlyFans into a full-time job, generating immense wealth and gaining financial stability. The platform hosts a diverse user base, and an increasing number of women have embraced this way of earning.

How They Do It

There is no rule that fits all, and most OnlyFans content creators stick to strategies that work for them. In this brief guide, we will talk about five OnlyFans content creators who have made a fortune and are still doing it!

Candice Kloss

Candice is a gorgeous blonde babe who has made her fans go crazy. She joined OnlyFans in 2020 after learning about the huge successes some of her friends had while creating content on the platform. Previously, she worked as a real estate agent in New York. Nowadays, she is one of the OnlyFans hottest content creators out there!

As she says, she didn’t have a clue in the first six months of her OF career, i.e., she had no idea what she was doing! However, even though the only type of content she created during that period was pictures, she managed to earn $2,000 to $3,000 per month.

After her networking affairs with other OnlyFans creators, Candice learned how to skyrocket her income and boost her career. She set up various prices for different types of content. For instance, prerecorded videos had a price of $12, pictures ranged from $5 to $10, while custom videos were $200. Candice also worked on her promotion materials and marketing strategy in promoting her account on other creators’ pages.

To keep her subscribers coming back for more, she would post one picture every hour, arrange mini-games for subscribers, and use Reddit to promote her page.

Blac Chyna

We all know Blac Chyna, also known as Angelina Renee White, or at least heard about her. Originally, she gained most of her fame while performing as a stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video “Monster” and later being involved with Rob Kardashian, a member of the famous Kardashian clan.

Blac Chyna is also a TV star, model, and entrepreneur who had quite a significant influence on the OnlyFans platform. She has been the highest-paid creator on the site for a long time, surpassing an impressive 16.2 million subscribers.

Her monthly fee is $19.99, and fans can access more than 150 photos on her wall. According to Cinema Blend, Blac Chyna has reportedly made $240 million on OnlyFans. She got the ball rolling on this OF project and has focused on making her millions while staying away from the Kardashian drama.

Copyright: Mufid Majnun on Unsplash I License: CC0 Public Domain

Kitty Morgan

Kitty is a purring queen who will go above and beyond for her fans. She joined OnlyFans in 2019 and, ever since, has been blessing her followers with saucy content and exclusive videos. After joining the platform, Kitty started taking coaching lessons in order to improve her engagement with subscribers and learn how to market her page.

She has been promoting her account on Twitter and TikTok as well. Kitty states that social media is a supplemental form of promotion. However, according to her, what helped her achieve her first million was switching to a subscription-free model.

Even though the majority of the OF models have a subscription-based model, she wanted to try a different approach and provide free subscriptions to her fans for the pre-selected photos on her walls. Candice still charges additional fees for premade content, custom videos, or exclusive clips.

Bella Thorne

Bella is another content creator who has achieved huge success. She made a staggering million in 24 hours of making her OnlyFans account. Her massive following of 25.2 million has enabled her to get a monthly income of $11 million. That sounds impressive, right?

She’s been using the platform to share never-seen-before content, and according to CNN Entertainment, she is the first one to earn $1 million a day.

Bella is also known for not sharing any nudity on her account, and her subscription is free now.

Cardi B

Cardi B is the rockstar of the platform. She is a famous American rapper who significantly impacted how women earn and perceive themselves. She has an impressive following of 169.1 million and a monthly income of more than $10 million.

She is one of the top earners on the platform, even with the scarcity of posts on her wall. The subscription fee is $4.99.

Copyright: Arthur Franklin on Unsplash I License: CC0 Public Domain

Learn More

If you want to learn more about these magnificent OF content creators, feel free to check out the resources provided above.