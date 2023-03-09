How much does it cost to outsource app development in 2023?

Outsourcing app development can be an enticing option for aspiring and established businesses who want to focus on their core competencies. However, outsourcing app development can be complicated, one of the reasons being the wide range of factors that affect cost. With the combination of a skilled team, tools, and technology, outsourcing your next great business idea can reduce your overall operating costs for what can be a lifelong revenue generator.

Offshore outsourcing definition

Offshore application outsourcing (AO) is a process of outsourcing business processes and designing the required software modules to be developed in an offshore location. The objective of this process is to avail low-cost development resources, expertise and better quality output at reduced costs.

Offshore outsourcing pros and cons

There are many advantages to outsourcing application development overseas. From reduced costs, improved time to market, and improved websites and software overall, there’s no denying that offshore software development delivers results. The drawbacks, however, are a bit more complicated. We’ve put together a list of the seven top reasons why offshore is better than onshore app development, along with a few reasons why it maybe isn’t so great after all:



An experienced team – The cost of development groups is high. Because of this, hiring an outside company to design a complex software or other online product may be your best choice. Without recruiting additional staff, you can acquire a customizable team of programmers, designers, and experts.

Variety of different technologies – Each and single app developer has an unique combination of strengths as well as experience in different frameworks, system and programming languages. It’s important to get the best balance in your team of developers, so they can successfully collaborate.

Time and money efficient – The fundamental benefit of outsourcing to Eastern Europe is the ability to save money, time, and manpower.The salary for developers and designers here is lower than in Western countries. On top of that, there are more qualified specialists in the pool, which makes it possible to spend less time finding a suitable candidate and more time working on your project.

But… Delays could occur – Take into account that software development firms frequently work on multiple projects for numerous clients at once. This indicates that if your programmer is overworked, your product may be delayed. Employing app developers who are organised, motivated, and communicatively skilled is one way to address this. You can lessen the likelihood that your project will be delayed or not be delivered as intended by operating in accordance with approaches like Scrum and Agile.

How much does it cost to outsource app development in 2023?

When we talk about the budget, one point that should be considered is the difference of hourly rates between countries. A developer in India or Ukraine can charge between $25 and $150 per hour while their American colleagues can charge $50 to $200. The best approach is to compare prices of several vendors before deciding on a particular company. The sort of application, the features we want to incorporate, and the difficulty of the project can all affect the hourly pricing, among other things.

How to pick a team for offshore mobile app development?

Picking the right development team is not just about costs, it’s about service. A good development company will know the industry standards, have a portfolio of past projects, and be able to answer your technical questions. You should ask them about their work environment, how much time and effort they put into projects, and their experience with your industry. Understand what platforms they can build native apps for- iOS/Android or both? How long does it take on average to develop a mobile app? What libraries are they familiar with and do they have experience with your idea?

Should I outsource my app development?

Outsourcing is a cost-effective way to get your business up and running quickly. At itCraft, we always strive for the most viable solutions for lowering your mobile app development costs without losing the outstanding quality of the product. We offer complex services because we believe that every brand is unique and has different needs and expectations. Contact us and tell us about your project – get in touch with a reliable IT partner today!