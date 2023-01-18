How to Overcome Writer’s Block: Five Tips and Tricks

When you have a written assignment such as a school paper or work report, there’s nothing as satisfying as putting the pedal to the metal and getting it done. Other times, you want to write for personal enjoyment and you long to get all of your thoughts, ideas, and inspiration onto the paper.

However, sometimes writing feels incredibly difficult. A frustrating mental phenomenon can creep in, known as writer’s block. At some point or other, every person will experience a slow down or even complete stop of their perceived natural ability to get their words written down, whether they write often or infrequently.

Writer’s block can feel like an unending tunnel that messes with your productivity, which can lead to increased stress as you worry about getting your work done. Fortunately, there are many ways to get your creative juices flowing again. Keep reading to learn our favorite tricks to help you overcome your writer’s block.

1. Use a Random Word Generator

If you’re looking to kickstart your creativity but you can’t seem to find any right words, sometimes the easiest way to begin is to use someone else’s words. We’re not talking about plagiarism, but rather a random word generator. These programs allow you to specify what type of words you are looking for (such as nouns, verbs, or adjectives, for when that perfect word is just out of reach), and also search by syllables and letters.

Using a word generator in this way is perfect for when you’re working within a rhyme scheme or syllable count. But you can also simply set a word count and generate a wide assortment of interesting words that will be sure to give you a fresh idea! When in doubt, start here to break your writer’s block.

2. Adjust Your Time and Place

It’s no secret that everyone experiences productivity differently, so make sure you sit down to work within your most productive parameters. For example, if you’re driven to work hard in the morning but hit a lull in the afternoon, make writing your first task of the day.

If you can’t work in cold temperatures, make sure you’re settled somewhere comfortably warm. And if you find a particular space more or less difficult to focus in, adjust your work area accordingly. Sometimes the little details make all the difference.

3. Start Writing Whatever Part Feels Easiest

There’s no rule that says you have to write a paper, report, or creative piece in chronological order. Although we usually try to process information linearly, the world around us is chaotic and inconsistent; try working in an unexpected order and see if this stimulates ideas. For instance, if starting at your introduction and working to the end feels too daunting, start with what you’re ready to tackle. As long as you’re writing your way through your assignment, you’re making progress!

4. Step Away from Your Screen (or Notebook)

Be sure to face your writer’s block in healthy doses, taking breaks in between. When you find that you can’t get any words down, or the ones you’re writing aren’t making sense, step away from your screen and take a mental clarity break. Resetting your brain with a pause will help you focus again when you return to your assignment.

Good ways to use your break include getting outside, moving your body, eating a healthy snack, drinking water, or talking to a friend. During your time away from your writing, do your best to give your entire attention to other things and revisit your work once you’re ready to shift your focus.

5. Write Your Way Through the Writer’s Block

Writer’s block is often spoken about like a sudden lack of creativity and inspiration, and it can certainly feel like that. However, the act of writing anything comes down to simply beginning, even when you feel uninspired. One successful method for getting to the other side of your writer’s block is to keep writing consistently.

When it comes to assignments and work reports, this trick will more often than not help you make your deadlines and move on to the next project. And when it comes to creative writing, you might not love what you’ve written or use it, but the important part is to keep writing until you find your voice again.

Writer’s block is a frustrating experience that everyone will encounter at some point in their life. You don’t have to let writer’s block put a stop to your tasks and assignments if you follow these five tips and tricks to get you writing again in no time!