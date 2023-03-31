Are you a serious sneakerhead?

If you’re in the market for a new pair of Jordans, you’re not alone. Jordan’s shoes have become a cultural phenomenon, beloved by sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike.

With so many styles and colorways to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide which pair is right for you.

But fear not, this Air Jordan buyer’s guide provides everything you need to know to make an informed decision. Keep reading to learn more.

Know Your Jordans

Before making any purchase, it’s important to have a basic understanding of the different types of Jordans that are available. Here are some of the most popular styles:

Air Jordan 1

The first Air Jordan ever created. This classic style features a high-top design and was released in 1985.

Air Jordan 3

This style was released in 1988. It is famous for its elephant print detailing and visible Air cushioning.

Air Jordan 11

Considered one of the most popular Jordans ever made, this style was released in 1996. It features patent leather detailing and a low-cut design.

Air Jordan 12

This style was released in 1996. It features a unique “tumbled” leather design.

Air Jordan 13

Released in 1997, this style features a unique holographic “eye” on the side. It was inspired by the black panther.

Air Jordan 14

This style was released in 1998. It was inspired by Michael Jordan’s Ferrari.

Air Jordan 23

Released in 2008, this style was designed to commemorate Michael Jordan’s jersey number. It’s a must-have for serious collectors.

Consider Your Style

It’s important to consider your personal style when choosing which Jordans to purchase. Do you prefer a more classic, understated look, or do you want something bold and eye-catching? Jordans come in a wide range of colors and designs, from bright and bold to subtle and classic.

If you’re someone who likes to keep things simple, a classic black and white Air Jordan 1 might be the perfect fit. On the other hand, if you want to make a statement, a pair of bright red Air Jordan 11s will certainly turn heads.

Know Your Size

It’s crucial to know your size when buying new Jordans. They may look great, but if they don’t fit properly, they’ll be uncomfortable and won’t look as good on you as they should.

To determine your size, measure your feet and refer to the size chart provided by the manufacturer. If you’re in between sizes, it’s generally recommended to size up for maximum comfort.

It’s also important to consider the width of your feet when buying Jordans. Some styles may be more narrow or wide than others, so be sure to read reviews and try on different sizes to find the right fit.

Look for Quality Materials

When it comes to purchasing Jordans, you want to make sure you’re getting a quality product. Look for shoes that are made with high-quality materials, such as leather or suede. The stitching should be tight and even, and the soles should be durable and well-cushioned.

Avoid shoes that are made with synthetic materials or that have loose stitching, as these are signs of a lower quality shoe.

Consider Your Budget

Jordans can range in price from around $100 to over $1,000. While you may be tempted to splurge on the most expensive pair, it’s important to consider your budget and find a style of affordable Air Jordans that you can afford to buy.

How to Choose the Right Jordan Shoes for You

Now that you have a better understanding of the Jordan brand and its history, it’s time to dive into the key factors to consider when selecting your perfect Jordans. These include:

Purpose

One of the first things to consider when buying a pair of Jordan shoes is the purpose they will serve. Are you looking for a shoe for basketball performance or for casual wear? Jordans are available in a wide range of styles and designs, and some are better suited for different activities.

If you’re a basketball player, consider the Air Jordan XXXV, which is designed with performance in mind. If you’re looking for a comfortable shoe for everyday wear, the Air Jordan 1 or Air Jordan 11 are great options.

Style

Jordans come in a variety of styles, from high-tops to low-tops, and in various colorways. Some collectors seek out limited edition or rare colorways, while others prefer more classic designs.

Fit

When trying on a pair of Jordans, make sure to pay attention to the fit. Jordan shoes typically run true to size, but it’s still important to try them on before purchasing to ensure the best fit.

If you have wider feet, you may want to consider going up a half size to ensure a comfortable fit. Additionally, some Jordan models have a snug fit, such as the Air Jordan 11, so it’s important to try them on and walk around in them before making a purchase.

Comfort

Comfort is key when it comes to wearing shoes, and Jordans are no exception. While some models are designed with performance in mind, others are created with comfort as a priority.

Consider the materials used in the construction of the shoe, as well as any additional features such as cushioning and support. The Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3 are both known for their comfort, thanks to their padded collars and supportive midsoles.

Price

Jordans can range in price from around $100 to over $200, depending on the model and any special features or limited edition designs. Consider your budget when selecting a pair of Jordans.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, consider a classic design such as the Air Jordan 1 or Air Jordan 3. If you’re a collector or looking for a rare colorway, expect to pay a higher price.

Buying the Perfect Pair of Jordans

It’s hard to beat great sneaks. And if you only collect the best, you need to put a pair of Jordans at the top of your list.

