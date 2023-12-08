{Watch Video} Papa De Cookie Puente Video Twitter: Check If It Is Available On Reddit, Tiktok

The Papa de Cookie Puente Video Twitter provides details about Cookie Puente getting viral on Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube and Telegram.

Do you know who is Cookie Puente? Are you aware of her emotional message getting viral on online platforms? If not, then you have visited the right article to get the details you have been searching for. The emotional message shared by the Mexican social media influencer has been getting viral in the Mexico.

In this article, we will detail about Papa de Cookie Puente Video Twitter. Read the article below.

The Papa de Cookie Puente Video Twitter trends on internet:

Cookie Puente, the Mexican social media influencer has been in limelight after she shares an emotional message about her father’s demise on social platforms including Youtube. She is a well known TikTok star. She often shares video contents on her TikTok account. However, in recent times this tragic news did generate widespread attention among the social media audience.

Her real name is Carmen Puente. She shared this emotional message with her social media fans on 26th November 2023. The Reddit video of the incident soon began surfacing throughout the social platforms. It was known that her father was killed in the Mexican streets. Ever since this news went viral, it has been the center of attention on online platforms. Reports reveal that her father was killed by an unknown individual at Xochimilco, Mexico City. The news about Cookie Puente father’s demise has become viral on online platforms.

The Cookie Puente emotional message viral on Reddit:

The Mexican social media personality starring Cookie Puente has been the talk of the town. She has been widely discussed on online platforms after she shared the tragic demise of her father with her social media fans. She shared this news on 26th November 2023. Carmen Puente also known as Cookie Puente is a TikTok personality. She has gained a lot of fan following through her video contents. It was known that the suspect killed her father in Xochimilco, Mexico City. Reports reveal that the suspect and her father was involved in a heated argument which ultimately turned into violent altercation between them. Her father lost his life during the altercation. The news about her father’s demise has become viral on online platforms including Instagram.

Cookie Puente described the suspect to be the music lover and had a sensitive personality. He was involved in altercation with her father following the car incident. The incident led to the demise of her father. The altercation took place in Xochimilco, Mexico City in-front of various witnesses. The Telegram video of the incident did become viral on online platforms. Fans have been sharing their sadness and condolences after learning about this emotional message from Cookie Puente. The news about Cookie Puente emotional message has become viral on online platforms.

The Tiktok star Cookie Puente emotional message:

Cookie Puente emotional message shared on Sunday, 26th November has become viral on online platforms. This news has been a matter of debate on online platforms including Youtube. At the same time, following the tragic incident Cookie also shared the images of her father. She has also called for justice her and for her off spring. As per sources, the suspect is said to face legal charges for killing her father. The Telegram video clips and images relating to the tragic incident also surfaces on social platforms. The suspects were identified to be father and a son. The father’s name was Jesus and his son name was Jesus Andres.

As per reports, the altercation began with a minor vehicle crash incident. However, the situation gave rise to a violent altercation between the suspects and her father. The suspects including the father and son brutally hit the influencer’s father at Xochimilco, Mexico City. The father of the TikTok influencer who was supposed to be 60 years old passed away following the brutal fight. The video clip of the incident has been also getting viral on online platforms. The tragic incident did give rise to a lot of questions. After the tragic incident, the suspects tried to flee from the incident spot but the witnesses did not let them do so. The witnesses also filmed the tragic incident. Many images and Instagram videos relating to the tragic incident has been getting viral on online platforms.

