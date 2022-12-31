Parakazanc .Com: Curious To Know Trending Details For Parakazanc Portal? Find Essential Information Here!

The article aims to provide all the information provided in Parakazanc .Com about the government support of turkey. So, stay tuned till the end to explore more.

Are you struggling with money issues? Parakazanc.com has brought government support for the people who need money or need aid related to money. People from Turkey want to know how to apply for financial support.

If you are wondering the same, this article will satisfy your curiosity. Keep up with this article to know all about Parakazanc .Com and how it works.

Overview of the website

Those who need financial support but do not have insurance or income yet. This website will guide you to get government support.

People who need financial aid can create an application form and can mention why they need support by mentioning the proper reason. Then, just by filling out the form through the income support service application, they will get the chance to receive the support.

Will Parakazanc.com guide how this government support provides security aid to women?

Yes, this support is for all genders, and women over the age of 65 can claim their support.

They should be a citizen of Turkey

They should not hold a health insurance

Within 2 months, women who are uninsured and widows will get 1000TL

They must not have any social security

As per social service law, they should not receive pocket money

What Parakazanc.com told about the state support to families who are poor?

Needy and orphans’ children can get support but must not have security

Children who are disabled, about 40% or do not have one of the parents can also receive the subsidy.

They should be getting any pension or income from the court

Family with children will get 3.300 Lira State aid

Social Media Links

Throughout #UNGA77 our team has been working diligently to advance a priority issue: #ZeroWaste, culminating in the presentation of a draft resolution to the Second Committee. pic.twitter.com/jsbaMSAnzO — Turkish Mission to the UN (@TURKIYE_UN) November 22, 2022

The Final Words

The website has detailed information about government support and how it works. If you want to know more about it, go through it.

Parakazanc.com Important Information: (FAQs)

Q1. What will be provided to the recipients?

Monthly, they will receive 2,089 Liras.

Q2. Will they get social assistance?

Yes, social assistance will be provided to all the needy and poor people who are in need.

Q3. What are the areas of support to get all the help and benefits?

All people will receive support related to the area, including clothing, fuel, health services, job opportunities, and food.

Q4. What are the categories states have divided for the people without income in Parakazanc.com?

Shelter assistance, home care allowance, child benefits, Age benefits, Heating aid, Disabilities allowance, free book assistance, Lunch aid, educational assistance. Free book assistance and more.

Q5. What are the categories for special aids for the citizens?

Disaster aid, Emergency aid for soup kitchens, Terrorism damage aid, General health insurance premium payments, Conditional education assistance for foreigners, Conditional health assistance, and general health insurance premium payments.

Q6. How can this support help job seekers?

ISKUR will pay for all the expenses of the people who will go to the job interview.

Q7. In Parakazanc.com, what have they said about the support periods?

Including unemployment benefits, people will get support for 6-10 periods.

Q8. How much support will people without insurance get?

They will get the support of 1000TL

