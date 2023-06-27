Patel Devraj Youtuber: Who Was Patel Devraj? How Did He Die? Also Check Information On His Wife, And Video

This article on Patel Devraj Youtuber was written to give you brief information about Patel’s death.

Who is Patel Devraj? Have you heard about him before? Or are you looking for some information about him? Where is he from? Why is he suddenly gaining attention on the internet? These are the most searched questions about him Worldwide. Are you one of the people who are trying to find more details about him? If yes, not to worry, we have got it all covered in this article. You will find all the details about Patel Devraj Youtuber in this article below. So kindly read the article below.

source: dodbuzz.com

Who is Patel Devraj?

Patel Devraj has gone very popular on social media and is receiving an immense amount of attention from all over the world. He was an Indian YouTuber and comedian who was from Chhatisgarh. The famous personality was very young at age. He belonged to a village named Daab Pali which is situated in Chattisgarh. He lived there with his entire family, later he moved to Korba to pursue his further studies. As he grew up, he started to take an interest in content creation which turned out to be beneficial for him so he moved to Raipur for his passion for content creation.

Did Patel Devraj Die?

It breaks our hearts to break it out to the world, but the news about Patel’s death is not a rumor it is true. His fans and family are completely shattered after his death. It was very hard for them to process this news at first. But eventually, they had to agree with the truth. We send our condolences to his family and friends. A mother has lost his young son which is very painful and miserable. According to the latest news, the famous personality lost his life in an accident.

How and Where did he die?

After the news about his death got viral, netizens are searching for him all over the internet. How did he die? Well, he died in an accident. The accident took place around 3:30 pm when Devraj and his friend were coming back from Nava Raipur on a motorcycle. Devraj was sitting at the back, the accident took place when a speedy truck hit their motorcycle. Devraj came under the truck and was rushed to the hospital immediately where he was declared dead. This horrible incident took place on 26th June 2023 which has left everyone shocked and sad.

Patel’s Viral Video

After his death, a lot of his videos started to go viral on the internet which received a lot of views in a very less period. He was only 22 years old and was very famous for his comedy videos. This incident took place on Monday at 3:30 pm near Telibandha at Agarsen Dham on the national highway. He was driven by his friend Rakesh Manhar. Many videos of him are going viral on the internet which are made by his fans to spread the news about his horrifying death. Everyone is stunned and miserable after listening to his painful death.

Patel Devraj’s Parents

We feel very sad for his parents who have lost their son. The pain for them is unbearable. Patel’s parents were not living with him, they stayed in the village whereas Patel was living in Raipur to pursue his passion. His father’s name was Ghanshyam Patel who is an agriculturist and his mother’s name is Gauri Patel who is a housewife. Devraj had two other siblings whose names have not been found on the internet. His entire family belongs to the village of Daab Pali in Chhattisgarh. Does he have a Wife? No, he was not married hence, he did not have a wife.

Patel’s Career

Devraj belonged to the village of Daal Pali. He went for his graduation to some other city, but his love his passion for content creation brought him to Raipur. He shifted to Raipur to pursue his passion for content creation. He turned out to be very successful in doing so. He started making reels and youtube videos which made him popular on the internet. Many of his fans loved him as his content used to make everyone laugh. One of his videos ” Dil se bura lagta hai” got famous overnight which made his rise to fame instantly.

Patel Devraj Youtuber Biography

Devraj was only 22 years of age. He started his career at a very young age and achieved huge success. His weight was about 80kgs and he was pretty tall. No information about his personal life was mentioned anywhere. He had about 4 lack subscribers on Youtube who loved his content. He first got famous on youtube and then on Instagram through reels. His comedy videos were always the best way to cheer up your mood. The famous creator will be missed by everyone.

More information about him

Patel was a very humble and hardworking person. He started his career very early and successfully achieved his goals. He had earned many achievements through his videos. In 2022 he made a short video about education at Atmanand School which gave him a chance to meet the Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bhupesh Bhagel. This video went viral in no time and was shared by many people on their social media platforms. On his death, the CM shared the video with him on his Twitter account sending condolences to his family and friends.

Conclusion

As we have read above, Patel’s death has shocked the entire world many people are posting about him on social media expressing their feelings for him after his death. The famous creator died at a very young age. To know more kindly click on this link

What are your thoughts about him? Kindly share your views below.

Patel Devraj Youtuber FAQs

Q1. How old was Patel?

Patel was 22 years old.

Q2. Did he have a girlfriend?

No personal information has been given about him.

Q3. When did he pass away?

He passed away on 26 June 2023.

Q4. Does he have siblings?

Yes, he has two siblings.

Also Read :- Terry Price Cause of Death: Get Obituary, Biography, Age, Parents, Net worth, Height & More Wiki Details Here!