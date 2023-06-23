Paul Henry Nargeolet Instagram: Who Is Paul Henry Nargeolet? Explore Full Wikipedia Details Along With Worth, Age, TWITTER, And Reddit Account

This article exposed Paul Henry Nargeolet Instagram details about the missing submarine.

Who is Paul Henry Nargeolet? What happened to Paul Henry Nargeolet? Paul Henry Nargeolet is the expert French diver of a missing submarine. Sidonie Nargeolet, daughter of the submarine driver, still has hopeful and trusted search teams. Brazil, Mexico, Germany, India, the United States, and other countries, people and family members are in the sorrow of the missing people. Read Paul Henry Nargeolet Instagram article to learn more about the missing submarine, the passengers who travelled in the submarine, and Paul Henry Nargeolet.

source: dodbuzz.com

Paul Henry Nargeolet

Paul Henry Nargeolet is the expert driver of the missing submarine. His daughter Sidonie Nargeolet exposed more about her father and his experience in social media. One of five passengers allegedly aboard the missing n submersible. It has made over 35 dives to the wreckage.

The oxygen level inside the vessel reduces. But still, Paul’s daughter hopes that all passengers will find comfort in the situation that Paul-Henry, loved the place most.

Paul-Henry Nargeolet – The RMS Expert

Paul Henry Nargeolet is 77 years old. He is the researcher of the RMS Titanic submarine. The news reports say that Paul Henry Nargeolet is a world specialist wreck.

He did more than 35 dives and carried back artifacts and pictures.

Ocean Institute chief states that Nargeolet is recognized for his excessive experience in this field.

French oceanographer

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French oceanographer and one of the five passengers on the submersible panel, was missing. The private submarine Oceangate was missed in the ocean, North Atlantic. The world-famous expert operated the submarine with over 35 dives to the shipwreck below his belt. Paul-Henri Nargeolet’s colleagues proudly mentioned this on 21st June 2023 Wednesday to TWITTER and other media.

The content in this article is for the reader’s informative purpose only. We do not promote any illegal content or links.

When was the Nargeolet missing?

Nargeolet went missing last Sunday along with four passengers on a traveller visit onboard. They travelled in the Titan submarine to see the place of the British ocean liner wreck. It was dropped in an iceberg hit on its earliest journey in 1912.

About Titan submarine

The five passengers travelled in the private submarine, which was under the control of Oceangate Company. You can find more details in Wikipedia also. The passengers are planning and spend more money to see a ship sunk in the sea. The ship was now lying on the seabed. It was there at 12,500 feet depth and is about 3,810 meters. An enormous search and rescue team operation is underway to rescue them.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet Career in the Navy

Paul Henri was serviced for 22 years in French Navy. He is the RMS research director of underwater. Paul Nargeolet is in full swing of exploring and researching the Titan wreck. He joined the French ocean research Navy Institute in 1986.

Olivier Lefort, the oceanographic fleet operations institute director, said Paul-Henri Nargeolet is now the Age of 77 years. Nargeolet piloted the submarine that went to the sea wreck. He has countless experiences in his Ifremer history on board.

Johann mentioned Paul-Henri Nargeolet during his examinations of the wreckage of the Titan; Paul brought more than 5,500 things to the surface. The objects include personal belonging of the passengers, like letters and binoculars etc.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet said the only part of the Titan ship that the diver had not explored. That is the safe room of the Titan, where gold ornaments and other expensive jewellery have been kept. Please read the article to get information about his Net Worth and more.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet’s Titan Voyage and Death

On 18th June 2023, Henri Nargeolet was on board the Titan submersible, owned by OceanGate company. The travel is based on an expedition to see the Titan wreck. The submarine lost contact with MV Polar Prince in the above-water ship. The underwater rescue team missions involved US, France and Canadian air and water support services to search for the missing submarine.

On 22nd June 2023, after detecting a wreckage field about 490 metres, about 1,600 feet from the Titan bow. OceanGate Inc believed that and mentioned in Paul Henry Nargeolet Instagram as Paul Nargeolet and the other four passengers onboard had miserably been lost. A USA Coast Guard press release after the conference later confirmed the loss. The wreckage lined up with a disastrous loss of the compression hull, resulting in the submarine’s collapse.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet’s Net Value

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, the expert submarine diver, and four other businessmen who travelled in the submarine were lost, and Oceangate Inc confirmed their death. He lives in Duchess County, located in New York City. Nargeolet’s wife, Michele Marsh, and his daughter have hope that all the passengers return safely with the help of her father. His Net Amount is approximately $1.5B.

The Coast Guard believes that the five people who travelled in the submarine died in North Atlantic Ocean due to the catastrophic implosion. Only the parts of the submarine were found on 22nd June 2023 Thursday, about 1,600ft or 487m from the Titan wreck bow.

Social Media Links

Tweets by NA

Conclusion

Ocean Gate Inc said that the true explorers were the five passengers who died on the Titan submarine. The Coast Guard believes that the five people who travelled in the submarine died in North Atlantic Ocean due to the catastrophic implosion. Want to know more detailed information about the Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Submarine missing? Click the link

Is this article useful? Comment here.

Paul Henry Nargeolet Instagram: FAQ

Q1. Who is Paul-Henri Nargeolet?

Great Titan diver.

Q2. Who is known as a French oceanographer?

Paul-Henri Nargeolet

Q3. Where was the submarine missed?

North Atlantic

Q4. When Nargeolet joined in French Navy?

1986

Q5. How many years was Nargeolet serviced in French Navy?

22 years

Q6. Who is Nargeolet’s daughter?

Sidonie Nargeolet

Q7. How old is Paul-Henri Nargeolet?

77 years

Also Read :- [Full Watch Video Link] Zachary Latham Full Video: Is William Durham Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter? Check Here!