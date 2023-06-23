Paul Nargeolet Wife: Who Is Paul Nargeolet? Explore Full Details On His Kids, Age, And Net Worth

This article provides every detail about Paul Nargeolet Wife and further details about the Paul Nargeolet missing submersible. Follow our article to know more.

Do you know who is Paul Henry Nargeolet? Are you aware who is the wife of the missing sea explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet? If not, you have just visited the correct article to get the details you wanted to know. Paul Henry Nargeolet was among the people inside the missing submersible. This news has gone viral Worldwide.

In this article, we will cover entire details about Paul Nargeolet Wife and further details about the missing submersible. Follow the blog below.

source: dodbuzz.com

Who was the wife of Paul Nargeolet?

Paul Henry Nargeolet, the popular sea explorer has been in discussion after it has been identified that he was among the people inside the missing submersible. The news about the submersible missing has received wide spread attention on social platforms. After learning about Paul Henry Nargeolet missing, people have been widely discussing to know who was the wife of Paul Henry Nargeolet. The news about Paul Henry Nargeolet and her wife and Kids trends on online platforms.

Paul Henry Nargeolet, the popular French sea explorer was recently reported to be missing. He was identified to be among those people inside the submersible who went to explore the titanic wreck site. The news about the French explorer missing has caught everyone’s attention. The Submersible which carried a group of people to explore the Titanic wreck site went missing since 18th June 2023. The news about the missing French sea explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet has been widely discussed on social platforms. While people after learning about Paul Nargeolet, wanted to know who was the wife of Paul Henry Nargeolet.

Paul Henry Nargeolet, Age was 77 years old who was the French sea explorer has been the talk of the town. His wife was Emmy Award winner. She was a news anchor. The name of the Paul Henry Nargeolet’s wife is Michele Marsh.

Details about Michele Marsh:

Michele Marsh the popular news anchor was born on 9th March 1954 in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. She was born to Howard marsh and Gloria Gadd. She was well known as the broadcast journalist. She gained fame through her as a journalist by appearing in two popular Tv network station including flagship CBS and NBC station. Her Net Worth was $5 Million. She was professionally Television journalist. She pursued her education from Northwestern University.

During her career as a journalist, she achieved huge success. She became an anchor of the news station at the age of 25. She spent her 17 years of her career by working in flagship CBS. Thereafter she joined NBC Station where she worked around 7 years. During her career, she has won 5 Emmy Awards. She was first married to Nathaniel Price Paschall. They were blessed with one child naming John Paschall in 1992. However, the couple later got separated. Paul Nargeolet Wife was Michele Marsh. She later got married to the French sea explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet. She passed away 17th October 2017 in South Kent, Connecticut, U.S. She was 63 years old when she passed away leaving behind her child and husband. In recent times, she has been trending on online platforms after her husband Paul Henry Nargeolet was identified among the people who were inside the missing submersible which was travelling to the Titanic wreck site. The new about Paul Henry Nargeolet in the submersible and Paul Nargeolet Wife has been widely getting viral on internet.

Details about Paul Henry Nargeolet:

Paul Henry Nargeolet, the popular French sea explorer was born on 2nd March 1946 in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, Haute-Savoie, France. He was popularly known as Mr. Titanic. He is well recognized as the Titanic expert and French deep sea explorer. After 22 years of serving the French Navy. He later began exploring and researching about the titanic ship wreck since 1986. He was married to the famous journalist Michele Marsh. In recent times, he has been trending on online platforms, he was identified to be among the five men who was inside the submersible which went missing while travelling to the Titanic ship wreck. Ever since the incident took place, Paul Nargeolet Wife news has been widely trending on online platforms. In North Atlantic on 18th June 2023. He was 77 years old when he passed away in the North Atlantic Ocean.

On 18th June 2023, a submersible carrying five people went to explore the Titanic ship wreck site. The journey was conducted by the OceanGate Expedition. However, after travelling for 1 hour 45 minutes while travelling to the Titanic ship wreck site it suddenly lost contact with the support ship. An extensive search was conducted with the rescue team in the North Atlantic Ocean but they could not locate the missing submersible. The news about Paul Nargeolet Wife trends on online platforms. The submersible carried five people which includes Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son, Stockton Rush CEO and Paul Henry Nargeolet. The news about Paul Henry Nargeolet inside the submersible has been the most discussed topic on online platforms.

Summing up:

To know more details about the wife of Paul Henry Nargeolet, click on this link.

Who was Paul-Henri Nargeolet's wife Michele Marsh? https://t.co/RaqN7BBBay — EdgySay| Everything is nothing with a twist. (@ConnieT68048666) June 23, 2023

Are the details helpful? Comment below

Paul Nargeolet Wife: FAQ-

Q1. Who was Paul Henry Nargeolet?

Answer: French deep-sea explorer

Q2. Where did the submersible lost its contact?

Answer: The submersible lost its contact in the North Atlantic Ocean

Q3. How many people were inside the missing submersible?

Answer: 5 people were inside the missing submersible

Q4. Was Paul Henry Nargeolet inside the missing submersible?

Answer: Yes, Paul Henry Nargeolet was inside the missing submersible

Q5. When did the submersible lost its contact?

Answer: The submersible lost its contact on 18th June 2023

Q6. Who was the wife of the French sea explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet?

Answer: Michele Marsh was the wife of the French sea explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet

Q7. Is the news about Paul Henry Nargeolet trending throughout the online platforms?

Answer: Yes, the news about Paul Henry Nargeolet trending throughout the online platforms

Also Read :- Monty Williams Second Wife: When Did Monty Williams Remarried? Grab Details on His Wife Accident