Payingsocialmediajobs.com Real Or Fake: Is This Site Legit Or Scam? Check Review Here

Are you aware that trend of becoming social media influencer is growing globally? Social media digital content creators earn huge amounts of money by selling their content in the United States. Payingsocialmediajobs.com is a new job market specifically to support social media marketing. Let’s check is Payingsocialmediajobs.com Real Or Fake.

About Payingsocialmediajobs.com:

Payingsocialmediajobs.com did not mention its mission statement. It offers freelancers a WFH opportunity to earn $175 daily by liking Facebook posts. Overall, business of Payingsocialmediajobs.com is related to connecting people with businesses and brands looking for social media managers, influencers, and content creators. Payingsocialmediajobs.com claims to offer jobs related to social media accounts, creating content, promoting products, Etc.

Membership of Payingsocialmediajobs.com:

The users are offered 24 hours of training before starting job. Membership fee is $97, discounted and offered at $27 and includes training and job-related tools. Payingsocialmediajobs.com Review determined its claims that freelancers can earn $35 per hour. It requires 5 hours of working time per day, allowing making $175 per day.

The Features of Payingsocialmediajobs.com:

Payingsocialmediajobs.com disclaimed that mentioned earnings rate is not guaranteed and is an example of earnings!

Payingsocialmediajobs.com mentioned terms of use, FAQ, and privacy policy. However, customer service contact number, email, and physical address are not provided. Identity and contact information of Payingsocialmediajobs’s owner, technical team, and administrator is hidden using paid privacy services of namecheap.com.

Most users get redirected from paidsocialmediajob.com, paidsocialmediajobs.com, payingsocialmediajobs.com, paidsocialjob.com, payingsocialmediajob.com, parttimejobs2u.com, payingsocialmediajobs.com, and socialmediagig.com; accounted to check if is Payingsocialmediajobs.com Legit Or Scam.

Payingsocialmediajobs’s IP 172.67.219.73 has Low-Domain Validated Certificates(DV-SSL) for next 74-days. It relays services using server serial# b3bddff8a7845bbce903a04135b34a45, 079e492886376fd40848c23fc631e463, and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7, targeting ernest.ns.cloudflare.com(173.245.59.164) and pat.ns.cloudflare.com(173.245.58.139) located in the USA.

NameCheap Inc is registrar of Payingsocialmediajobs.com, and CloudFlare Inc Britan is its ISP. Payingsocialmediajobs.com has an average visit duration of 00:01:48 minutes, with 57.55% bounce rate.

The Legitimacy of Payingsocialmediajobs.com:

Payingsocialmediajobs.com was registered in Reykjavik, Capital Region, Iceland (a high-risk country) on 3rd/April/2020. It is 3-years, 5-month, and 13-days old. It was last updated 6-months and 10-days ago on 6th/March/2023. Payingsocialmediajobs.com has short life expectancy as its registration will expire within 6-months and 19-days on 3rd/April/2024; considered to determing is Payingsocialmediajobs.com Real Or Fake.

Payingsocialmediajobs.com gained terrible 0%↓ business, 1%↓ trust, 100%↑ suspicion, 20/100↓ Domain Authority, and good 24,233↑ Alexa ranking. Registrar of Payingsocialmediajobs.com is popular among scammers. iQ Assault Scan has identified Payingsocialmediajobs.com for spamming. Payingsocialmediajobs.com is not blacklisted and uses valid HTTPS protocol.

Traffic analyses:

Payingsocialmediajobs.com has an average 1.9K visitors monthly from the United States(34%), Nigeria(17%), Kenya(8%), Ghana(7%), the United Kingdom(5%), Brazil, Japan, and India, yielding traffic value of $418. It had approximately 938K+ visitors in 2023.

The average age of its visitors is between 25 to 34 years, comprising 64.61% males and 35.39% females; considered to check is Payingsocialmediajobs.com Real Or Fake. Payingsocialmediajobs.com gets 68.33% of its customers via referrals, 17.49% by direct access, 6.39% from organic search, 2.66% from email marketing, and 5.13% via social media. More than 50.77% of social media traffic comes from YouTube, 18.6% from Reddit, 17.87% from Facebook, 7.58% from LinkedIn, and 4.37% from Instagram.

Payingsocialmediajobs.com has load time of 1.83 seconds, with 65% D-performance grade, which is considered slow. Payingsocialmediajobs.com has 117K backlinks, including 375 (55%) DoFollowup links referring to its website on portals publishing information about remote online jobs in media, electronics, SMM, affiliate marketing, Etc.

Customer Review:

User feedback suggests that Payingsocialmediajobs.com is possibly fake, as genuine job providers do not take money for providing training. Hence, click here to learn about PayPal fraud. Few users suggested that users can earn between $20 to $45 per hour.

Payingsocialmediajobs.com gained poor 2.8/5 stars. More than 58% of users suggested that Payingsocialmediajobs.com is possibly scam, 11% of user feedback was neutral, and only 31% of users rated it more than 4/5 stars.

Payingsocialmediajobs.com was voted as scam on various website reviews. Payingsocialmediajobs.com does not support job profile reviews on its platform.

Social media links:

Payingsocialmediajobs.com does not support blogging; cluing if is Payingsocialmediajobs.com Legit Or Scam.

Payingsocialmediajobs is present on Instagram with 596 followers.

Conclusion:

A user review highlighted that Payingsocialmediajobs.com featured imaginary jobs and gained access to his credit card information. Therefore, click here to learn about CreditCard scams. The earnings rate mentioned is unrealistic, as various social media marketing platforms pay approximately $0.05 per Facebook like. Due to terrible business, suspicion, and trust score, Payingsocialmediajobs.com is possibly fake and highly-risky for financial transactions, users’ devices, and personal and payment data.

