{Update} Pearson Bishop Carlton Funeral: Check Details On Wife, Funeral Service Live Stream

Pearson Bishop Carlton Funeral

Pearson Bishop died from cancer at the age of 70. His opinion regarding the absence of hell has been in discussion among the people. Pearson said that he did not believe in the existence of hell. He challenged the Christian doctrine by announcing the absence of hell. Many people are talking to the bishop’s agent, Will Bogle, and trying to find out various clues from this opinion. Bishop Pearson answered the question of Who is a heretic and holy. The answer depends on the person to whom the question is asked. Bishop embraced a concept of universal salvation.

Carlton Pearson Funeral Service Live Stream

People are watching the funeral of Pearson live, and they are recalling his concepts regarding heaven and hell. When Pearson was alive, he mentioned his friends, and he was tired of being sent to hell. It disturbed his heart, and he started the Gospel of heaven. He preached that Hindus, Muslims, Jews and all other people would go to heaven. They equally get access to the grace of God. Pearson opined that he did not believe in the concept of hell. He further announced that everyone would go to heaven. Bishop Pearson also believed that everyone would go to heaven.

Bishop Carlton Pearson Wife

Many people are trying to know about the wife of Carlton Pearson. He got married to Gina Marie Gauthier in 1993, who is a life coach by profession. Gauthier was born on December 13, 1961. They have two children, including a son and a daughter. The son is Julian D’Metrius Pearson, who was born on July 9, 1994. The daughter is Majeste Amour Pearson, who was born on October 29, 1996. Both son and daughter were born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A conflict arose between Carlton and Gina, after which Gina filed for divorce in 2015. Later, the divorce was finalized in 2019.

Early Career of Carlton

Carlton Pearson was an American Christian Minister and gospel artist. Pearson Bishop Carlton Funeral has given the people a chance to recall his early life and career. Carlton also worked as the pastor of the Higher Dimensions Evangelistic Center. The centre was later named the Higher Dimensions Family Church. It was one of the largest churches in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It could accommodate more than 6000 people at one time. Pearson began to lose his influence in ministry with the Joint College of African-American Pentecostal Bishops. Later, his peers declared him to be a heretic in 2004. Later, Pearson became the senior minister of Christ Universal Temple. It emerged as a new thought congregation in Chicago, Illinois. Pearson Funeral Service Live Stream made the people recall about his Gospel.

The Gospel of Pearson

Pearson watched a genocide in Rwanda in 1994. At that time, he doubted his teaching and suspected the existence of God. He stated that the hell is on earth itself. It is the creation of the depravity and behaviour of the people. Pearson lost the primary election for the office of Mayor of Tulsa. Later, in March 2004, the Joint College of African-American Pentecostal Bishops declared such teachings heresy. Pearson began to lose its influence in the evangelical church. In 2006, Pearson became the Christ Minister at the United Church. Bishop Carlton Pearson Wife is also in discussion after the news of his death.

Cause of Death

People are trying to know about the cause of death of Pearson. He was suffering from an infection for two years. Later the sepsis turned to cancer. In September 2023, Pearson was diagnosed with cancer in the bladder. He took his last breath on November 19, 2023. He died at the age of 70. People are trying to know more about his life. Some people are trying to know about his early and personal life.

Conclusion

People are paying tribute to Pearson. They are trying to know about Pearson Bishop Carlton Funeral. People are conveying messages on social media platforms. To know more, please visit the link.

