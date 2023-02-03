How to Perform Basic Maintenance Tasks Such as Changing Your Oil

Doing vehicle maintenance can be intimidating if you’re not a professional mechanic. But there are lots of basic vehicle maintenance tasks that anyone can do, such as changing the oil.

Changing your oil can save you time and money and is surprisingly straightforward once you know what to do!

In this blog post, we’ll go over everything you need to know about performing an oil change – from the tools and supplies required to the process step-by-step.

Read on for some helpful tips so that checking out under the hood will feel like second nature before long!

Supplies and Tools

Before you can begin, there are some supplies and tools that you’ll need to have on hand.

First, make sure you have the correct type of oil for your vehicle – consult your owner’s manual or speak with a service technician to ensure that you use the proper viscosity and oil grade for your specific car or truck.

You’ll also need an oil filter and a new drain plug washer (which usually comes in the same package as the filter).

If necessary, you may need additional items such as a wrench, socket set, jack stand, or lift jack to access your vehicle’s oil pan.

And, of course, remember a few towels and some newspapers to help contain any potential mess.

The Process

Now that you have all your supplies, it’s time to begin the oil change process.

First, you need to locate the oil filter and drain plug. These are usually easy to find – consult your owner’s manual or ask a mechanic if you’re not sure where they are located on your vehicle.

Once you’ve found them, use the wrench or socket set to loosen the drain plug, being careful not to over-tighten it when replacing it later. When relaxed, allow the old oil to drain into an approved container (such as a used plastic jug) or a drip pan.

Once the oil has drained, replace the drain plug using a new washer, and re-tighten it securely.

Now you can remove the old oil filter – be prepared as some of the old oil may spill out as you do this.

Replace the old filter with a new one, being sure to use thread sealant if your vehicle requires it. Remember that many filters come pre-filled with fresh oil, so no additional steps are needed here.

Finally, you are ready to add fresh oil! Use an appropriate funnel and slowly pour in enough oil, so your vehicle is at its recommended level. Check your owner’s manual for exact specifications on how much is needed.

Once you’re finished, clean up any mess and dispose of the old oil properly – it should never be poured down a sewer drain or elsewhere.

If you can’t do it alone, refer to an oil change near me. They can assist you accordingly.

Follow these Tips for an Easy Oil Change

And that’s all there is to it! With just a few supplies and these easy-to-follow instructions, you can confidently perform an oil change on your vehicle. And remember, regular maintenance tasks like this one are essential to ensure that your car runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible. Good luck!