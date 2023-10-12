[Updated] Phil and Derek Owner Sentenced Jail: Find All Exclusive Details Here!

This detailed write-up will briefly explain Phil and Derek Owner Sentenced Jail.

Have you ever been to Phil and Derek’s restaurant? This famous restaurant from the United States and its owners are facing lawsuits because of their false statements.

People all around the world are shocked by the news of Phil and Derek Owner Sentenced Jail. If you want to know why it happened and what consequences they faced, they keep up with us till the last.

Why were Phil and Derek Owner Sentenced Jail?

Phil and Derek’s owner were sentenced to jail because of their illegal actions. Apart from the restaurant, they also owned a Pharmacy and used to make fake claims of their sold medicines to get reimbursement from TRICARE and OWCP departments. But in reality, they only sold cheap medicines and used to hire people to get their cheap medicine just to address their name in the reimbursement.

How Phil and Derek Owners Sentenced to Jail?

It is not confirmed how they got busted; people are making their narrative that their unusual reimbursement amount got them busted. Some people said maybe someone got to know about this fraud and filed a complaint against them.

They were making reimbursements in the name of the US Government scheme for service members and their families and the Department of Labour’s Office Workers’ Compensation programs.

Court’s Verdict on Phil and Derek Owners Sentenced to Jail

In April 2023, they followed the court producer, and during their trial, all the claims they were facing were true, and according to the court’s judgment, they were announced guilty. Alamdar S Hamdani and Attorney General Kenneth stated that the couple would be sentenced to jail. John Cruise for 20 years, and his wife, who was also involved in this fraud, will be sentenced to 15 years.

Phil and Derek Owners Sentenced to Jail: People Involved and Fraud Amount

Apart from John and his wife, the owner of the compounding solution got 10 years in jail.

Nirvana Hightower and Keith Hudson, who were pharmacists, got 5 years in prison along with Medical Doctor James Don.

Patient recruiters Terrance Aice, Audra Jones, and Sherod Johnson got 1 year and 6 months of prison.

The fraud amount was nearly $126 Million.

Additional Information on Phil and Derek Owners Sentenced to Jail

The investigation found that the owners, John Cruise and his wife, LaShonia Johnson, were making black and illegal money in the name of their workers.

it is also assumed that their continued fraud tactics caught them as the reimbursement amount was big and could make anyone doubtful of them.

It was also rumored that the wife got out of jail because of bail.

Public Reaction to Phil and Derek Owners Sentenced to Jail

People were shocked by the amount they earned by doing this fraud, and how easily they were looting the government. People were happy that everyone got their fair amount of time in jail. They circulated this news to all the social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, and many more.

Conclusion

The couple is still serving their time in prison. Because Phil and Derek Owners Sentenced to Jail, their restaurant is facing a heavy loss because of this situation.

Do you think they will be able to get bail? Jot down your opinion in the comment section below.

Disclaimer: We do not promote any illegal activity or intent to provide any misleading information to the readers.

