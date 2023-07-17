Pizza Bomber Full Video: Check Details On Exploding Video Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, And Twitter

This post on Pizza Bomber Full Video will explain all the important details about the incident of the Pizza delivery man Brian Wells.

The Pizza Bomber incident has once again taken over the internet by a storm. People from Worldwide are discussing about the famous incident of a pizza delivery boy.

Why is Pizza Bomber video so popular nowadays?

People on the internet are discussing about the incident of the Pizza Bomber on various social media platforms. Citizens have suddenly gained interest in the years old incident and the case is Viral On Reddit. The Pizza Bomber incident was one of the most spine-chilling incidents in the history which shocked the entire world.

What happened in the Pizza Bomber Exploding Video?

On 28th August 2003, a pizza delivery man named Brian Wells entered a bank with a shotgun. The shotgun was altered to make it look like a walking cane and a bomb was wrapped around Brian’s neck. Brian Wells then handed over a note to the teller asking for $250000. Additionally, some Instagram reports have revealed that the note also said that if they refuse to give the money, the bomb on Brian will go off.

Why Brian Wells executed the heist?

Brian quietly left the bank after receiving the money. However, he was surrounded by the police just few minutes later. According to some Tiktok posts, When the police asked Brian Wells about his actions, he explained that three people forced him to perform robbery. Brian Wells pleaded the police and asked for help. He also explained how he was forcefully tied up with the bombs when he went to deliver pizzas to one of his customers.

Did Brian Wells survive?

In the Death Video, Brian Wells asked the police officers for help. However, as the police got closer to Brian, the bomb started beeping loudly and just a few minutes later the bomb blasted killing Brian Wells. As per sources, the police and the media were terrified by the incident but the police continued their investigation and later found that Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong was the mastermind of the robbery and Telegram sources revealed that she forced Brian Wells to be involved in such horrific act.

Conclusion

To finish off this post, the Pizza Bomber incident was one the most terrifying incidents in the history of crimes. Please visit this link to learn more about the Pizza Bomber

Pizza Bomber Full Video – FAQs

Q1. Who was the Pizza Bomber?

Answer: Brian Wells was the Pizza Bomber.

Q2. What did Brian Wells do?

Answer: Brian Wells was forced to rob a bank while being tied by with bombs.

Q3. Where can we find the Pizza Bomber video?

Answer: The viral video of the Pizza Bomber case was available on YouTube.

