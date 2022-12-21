How to Save Time Planning and Creating Social Media Content

Surely, as soon as you decide to promote your brand on social networks, you realize that this is not child’s play at all. To maintain the interest of your subscribers and expand your audience these days, you cannot take it lightly and be inactive. It takes a lot of time to analyze the activity and interests of the public, to think through the text of posts, to create visuals, and so on. And if, in addition to this, you have your own production or full-time job, you can lose steam and desire to act very quickly. But below, you will find some tips on how to avoid this unpleasant outcome and gain more free time for your other needs.

Content Plan

To avoid racking your brains over what to publish every day, it is better to spend some time and effort on elaborating a content plan that will be relevant for several weeks or a month. To this end, you need to know and understand your audience, which is why you should study the basic concepts of SMM statistics.

In your account settings, you can find information about your audience: whether they are men or women; what their age is; where they live, and so on. It is also worth analyzing the educational level and interests of your target audience. Give yourself an answer to the question of what purpose you pursue with your publications: why are you posting, and why will the subscriber read it? This will also help you find interesting topics.

Photo Editing

As soon as the topics of publications have been outlined, you need to move on to creating photo material. Each social network has its own requirements and formats for photos and videos. You can prepare visual components in advance and make an overall beautiful page, where all publications will look harmonious.

Instead of spending a lot of time adjusting the edges of a photo or resizing it manually, it is much easier to use special tools where you can, for example, resize photos for Facebook or Instagram automatically. They are especially helpful for users who are not skilled in editing and retouching photos. Such services are ideal for basic photo editing tasks. There are options for cropping, rotating, and mirroring an image. Other features may include color filters, hue and contrast adjustments, the possibility to apply text and stickers on photos, background removal, and much more — everything you need to make your content stand out.

Video Content

Today, video content is becoming the cornerstone of online marketing. This is not surprising since videos have tremendous storytelling power for communicating information to consumers. Video content performs well in many ways: in announcements, advertisements, video invites, and more. The main advantage of this format is that it gives the opportunity to become a first-person participant. Besides, it is much easier for users to watch videos because it is a passive, effortless activity. Visual information is processed and perceived by the brain much faster.

You need to develop your skills and knowledge base if you want to keep up with modern trends and become a pro at creating video materials. Online courses help you automate skills that will be used when creating video content in the future. Modern phones and online services make it possible to quickly and efficiently process stories and videos. In addition, TikTok and YouTube are huge sources of inspiration, and you can take notes when watching new trends to create your content plan.

Scheduled Posting Services

Such services- https://create.vista.com/features/social-media-scheduler/ are good because you do not have to spend much time uploading each post manually. You will be able to do other important things, and your posts will come out exactly at the scheduled time. You should just pre-analyze when your target audience is most active. Quite often, it makes sense to post additional content at night or on weekends. To analyze the efficiency, it is worth making a schedule and putting the results into a table or viewing statistics with the help of special services.

Quick Replies

Your content consists not only of publications but also of interaction with followers. You need to respond to followers’ messages quickly to prevent losing their trust. You cannot just allocate some specific time for such work, yet you can set up a quick response service, which is quite easy. You simply select templates and specify a word by entering which you can send standard messages.

In Wrapping Up

Consistency is a very important point in social media management. A company that is present on the Internet sporadically, from time to time, does not inspire customers with confidence today. If you want to establish trust with your audience, you must consistently build your professional image.