These days, temporary buildings are becoming quite common. Most people and businesses opt for temporary or semi-permanent structures because they are cheaper to build. They also offer other benefits such as portability.

It is always important to apply for the necessary permits before building any type of structure. The permits and planning permissions are issued by the relevant government authority in your state. However, the process of applying for planning permission is lengthy and can be confusing for anyone who has no prior knowledge of construction.

But then, the question arises: do you need planning permits for temporary buildings? In this guide, we will answer this question. This guide will also highlight the benefits of applying for planning permits.

What is a Planning Permit?

The answer to this question will depend on a couple of factors. Industry experts recommend consulting a construction guru within your region before breaking ground. There are instances where you don’t need planning permits for temporary structures.

One such example is if you are setting up an industrial tent for emergencies. You don’t need to apply for a permit if you will use the structure for less than four weeks.

You need to understand that getting a planning permit is a legal requirement in many states. Building or setting up any type of structure without a planning permit can get you in trouble with the authorities.

The process of applying for planning permits involves a couple of processes depending on the type and size of the structure. The first stage is a design and site survey meeting. This process ensures that the site is suitable for construction and design of the structure matches the standards set by the local authority.

Stage two is reviewing the planning permission drawings. This step will also involve putting the supporting documents for your design in order. After every step has been done, now it is time to apply.

Approval for planning permits can take between eight and 12 weeks. This may be a hindrance, especially if you want the structure for emergencies.

Reasons Why You May Need Planning Permission for a Temporary Building

As mentioned earlier on, there are special instances where you don’t need to apply for planning permits for your building. Below are some cases where you will need to get a permit for the structure.

The first is if you are using the structure for more than four weeks or the floor space is more than 100 square meters. You will need a planning permit as the structure needs to meet the safety guidelines as required by law.

Another case is if the structure is less than five meters from your property’s boundary or fence. In addition, if the structure covers more than 25% of your property, then you will need a planning permit.

These rules also apply when extending the original structure. As per the regulations, if you are extending an old structure, you will need a permit if the extension is more than 25% of the original. You can find more information about this published here.

Hiring a Planning Consultant

Preparing the documents needed when applying for planning permission can be challenging. The application can also be rejected if there are any errors in the documents. We recommend hiring an expert to help you through this process.

Most construction firms have an in-house planning consultant who will help you through the process. On the other hand, you can search for freelance planning consultants in your city or state. Referrals from friends and family can be also a good source for getting professional construction experts.

The consultant should help you get your documents in order before applying for the permit. They will also guide you through the reapplication process if by bad luck your application is rejected.

Choosing a Temporary Structure

Temporary buildings are now becoming more common with some being used for residential needs. When choosing a temporary building, there are a couple of things you need to consider. Number one is how long you will be using the structure.

If you are using the structure for a couple of months to a year, it would be better to buy it. Leasing it can be an option if you are using the structures for a few weeks. The lease fees will vary depending on the size of the structure and how long you are using it.

Temporary buildings vary in price. For instance, steel buildings are more expensive than industrial tents. The price will go up if you add extra customizations to the structure such as padded walls and clear-span roofing.

Pros of Temporary Buildings

Temporary buildings come with plenty of benefits, which is why individuals and businesses are choosing them over brick-and-mortar structures. Temporary buildings are cheaper to construct and maintain. For instance, setting up an industrial tent can take less than a week depending on the size.

In addition, you don’t need to build a slab, meaning that you will save quite a lot. Labor costs are also cheaper as the materials for building the structure are prefabricated.

Temporary structures are also very versatile. Industrial tents and steel-frame buildings can be used to set up indoor arenas, warehouses, or classrooms. The buildings are also portable, which makes perfect sense for businesses operating on leased property.

These structures also come with energy-saving features such as clear PVC roofs to let in natural light during the day. You can also have extra padding on the walls to save on energy costs during the winter months.

Maintaining temporary structures is also cheaper than brick-and-mortar houses. The walls and roof don’t require frequent re-paints. The structure also comes with a decent warranty, which means the selling company will take care of any issues that may happen during that period.

Wrapping Up

There you have it, all you needed to know about planning permits and temporary structures. Always double-check if you are not sure about the laws surrounding building permits in your state. The consequences of not applying for planning permits will have a negative net effect on your business or project.

The consequences may be hefty fines or a court order to pull down the structure until you apply for a planning permit. For emergency cases, you can always get a special permit that will prevent you from going through the whole process of applying for planning permits.