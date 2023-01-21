5 Risks Factors to Consider While Playing P2E Games

Although playing video games can be a pleasant and pleasurable way to spend time, there are new concerns that players should be aware of with the emergence of play-to-earn (P2E) games.

P2E games, also called “earn-to-play” or “invest-to-play” games, allow users to purchase in-game currency or things with real money or by investing time and effort. These games have dangers but allow players to win real money or priceless objects.

To help gamers make educated decisions about gaming habits, we’ll look at some of the risk factors connected to playing P2E games in this post and discuss how to mitigate these dangers.

Game Substance to Spending Ratio

The NFT games that are currently accessible are largely simplistic and superficial. Because this is a developing industry, it requires time to create games that are as great as those already available on mobile devices.

With that being said, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding quite a few projects, but the gameplay is quite normal, and the remainder of the games that have a significant amount of hype surrounding them contains less substance.

Only the top games will succeed and impact the market; failing games could result in enormous losses for NFT investors, owners, and venture capitalists.

It is challenging for game creators to keep players interested in this kind of game since repetitive gameplay and short game duration make it further uninteresting for the players.

Furthermore, dealing with wallet transactions—necessary to buy in-game items and play the game—can be a significant hassle. Other games won’t have the marketplace on the website and will instead require users to buy NFTs from other marketplaces such as Opensea, which is yet another issue that needs to be resolved.

The game’s continual development and upkeep of a strong economy present additional difficulties for the project’s creators. Although there is now a rush for P2E games, creating interactive and compelling games will continue to be difficult for all ventures in this field over the long run.

A duty of care must be exercised while adopting these games from a commercial standpoint to prevent the recurrence of problems with “gold farming” and general labor exploitation.

Maintaining awareness of how the game is used globally, having a clear statement of ethics, and having some form of the registration process for guilds using any scholarship or NFT rental scheme are all examples of an ethical approach.

Simply put, as a player or an investor, the quality of P2E games nowadays does not match the level of spending that is seen and done. Hence, before spending a lot on these p2e games, research well.

Issue With NFT Buying

Investors make their investments very early on the stand to gain the most from any cryptocurrency project. This might occur during a private project allocation.

Buying NFTs is great until a project’s NFTs or tokens experience a parabolic rise and aggressively draw much-needed interest. An aggressive rise like that may not produce a good outcome for many investors. It’s critical to keep in mind as an investor that not every investment will be successful.

When investors get caught up in hype cycles and buy cryptocurrency NFTs or tokens associated with the game project, it is one situation where many investors lose money. The unnecessary hype of buying NFTs often leads to huge short- and long-term losses.

Lack of Player Protection

Additionally, there is a need for player and consumer protection. This may include education about the nature of the games, including the risks of excessive gaming, tokenomics, and the potential for reward token inflation, factors that could eventually reduce the advantages for new players, and risk-reduction techniques.

All types of play-to-earn games often do not have any type of protection for players who have to bear financial losses. And because there is a lack of knowledge among the players about the nature of the games, it results in undesirable outcomes.

Asset Value In the Games

Imagine informing a friend that purchasing digital assets for an NFT P2E game will cost them USD 1000. Additionally, you will need to remind them that their investment may experience a considerable decline over time.

The issue with P2E games is that the current worth of the assets may decrease or disappear soon. Additionally, this has a high entrance barrier when compared to already accessible standard PC/mobile games, which are downloaded and started playing right away.

The number of investors and users active in the space must be decreased to provide long-term value. Projects must make small steps to get to a place where Web3 games may be as simple to use or play as the standard games that are now available, which may take some time.

Hence, this bears a significant risk to investors as to invest and spend money behind assets in games which may disappear with time as there is no guarantee.

Investment Issue

Many investors have irrational expectations for the return on their investments in the initiatives they are funding.

This can be seen in numerous Telegram “Price discussion” groups about P2E gaming ventures. The investors expect that they will receive their returns when playing regular games in large volumes. However, that is not true.

The game’s creators must balance the needs of investors, who have extremely short-term needs, with the long-term needs of the enterprise.

For instance, it serves no purpose for the developers to refer to it as a “Play to Earn” game if a retail investor purchases an NFT for $500 and it drops to zero in a few months.

To maintain economic stability, the project’s creators should take great care when implementing in-game NFTs. Investors should be informed about this, and as the NFT gaming industry develops, so will retail investors and players.

Retail investors have high expectations for the project’s deliverability and return on investment (ROI). However, they need to be aware of the true challenges of creating long-lasting video games.

And hence, before you decide on investing in a P2E game containing cryptocurrencies and NFTs, we suggest you do the proper research beforehand!

Conclusion

In conclusion, playing games that need play-to-earn can be entertaining and interesting, but it’s vital to be aware of the risks involved. Participants may experience a lot of risks, starting from issues with NFT buying, investment issues, and the gaming quality to funding ratio.

It’s crucial to establish limits for yourself, such as restricting the time and money spent playing these games, and to be aware of the potential negative effects gaming may have on your mental and physical well-being.

Players can keep enjoying play-to-earn games while still looking after themselves if they know the hazards and take precautions to reduce them.