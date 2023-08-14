[Uncensored] Plugge Com Br/seal: Check The Features And Legitimacy Of Plugge.com.br/Seal Apk

Read complete details unavailable elsewhere about Plugge com Br/Seal to learn about the legitimacy of app and web page.

Did you know SeaL differs from other applications present on Google Play and Apple Store as such apps exclude importing multimedia from YouTube and other social media sites due to copyright restrictions? However, SeaL is attracting users from Brazil. Read below facts to know if Plugge com Br/Seal is genuine.

The features of Plugge.com.br/Seal

Thiago Augusto Grzybowski is the owner of Plugge.com.br/Seal page. The SeaL application is hosted on Google Drive of Thiago, in the folder 127QbOluIuNx-4Pa-roF9WL7d3NtYFFGS. The SeaL app was uploaded on Google Drive on 19th/May/2023 and remains read-only. However, users can freely import the .APK file.

The contact details of Thiago are censored using Whois paid privacy services. Plugge.com.br/Seal does not sell any products or services. The customer service contact and physical address, and FAQs are unspecified. Plugge.com.br/Seal does not publish newsletters.

Services and offerings of Plugge.com.br/Seal Apk:

Plugge.com.br/Seal is an iFrame in Plugge.com website. Plugge.com.br offers two third-party Android applications related to multimedia. The landing page – Plugge.com.br offers an Android app to import Instagram reels.

At the same time, Plugge.com.br/Seal offers the SeaL app. The users are redirected to Thiago’s Google Drive to import the .APK, which is 33.3 MB. SeaL app is useful in importing any video of up to HD 2160-pixel and high-quality audio up to 320 bits from any website. However, there is a limitation on the number of multimedia files to be imported in a single-go.

The legitimacy of Plugge com Br/Seal:

Plugge.com.br was registered on 25th/June/2011. It is a 12-years, 1-month, and 21-days old website. The website was updated 1-month and 4-days ago, on 11th/July/2023, indicating business continuity. The website has a long life expectancy as its registration will expire within 1-yeat, 10-months, and 11-days on 25th/June/2025.

Plugge.com.br gained an excellent 100%↑ trust, an above-average 63.3%↑ business, 17%↑ suspicion scores, 18/100↓ Domain Authority, and 988,630↓ Alexa ranking. The website uses a valid and secured HTTPS protocol, and Plugge.com.br/Seal is not blacklisted.

Its IP 149.62.37.96 has a Low-Domain Validated Certificates(DV-SSL) for the next 79-days. Most visitors of Plugge com Br/Seal are between 25 to 34-years old, including 42.59% females and 57.41% males. The average duration of visits is 00:07:43 minutes, with a 52.30% bounce rate.

Customer reviews:

Four social media reviews by the same person rated Plugge.com.br/Seal 5-stars, and one website review was neutral. Plugge.com.br/Seal contains an older app version. Plugge.com.br/Seal does not support a review of the app.

Conclusion:

Plugge.com.br/Seal is possibly a scam as the official sealapk.net has three different and latest versions of SeaL. However, SeaL as a third-party application seems highly-risky, as Google Play or Apple Store does not license it. Plugge.com.br/Seal did not include a mission statement, terms of use, privacy and cookie policies. Plugge.com.br/Seal app is not recommended as it will result in copyright infringement.

Plugge com Br/Seal – FAQ

1Q. Plugge.com.br/Seal uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers 912b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 targeting ns2.dns-parking.com(IP 162.159.25.42) and ns1.dns-parking.com(IP 162.159.24.201) located in the USA.

2Q. How much is the visitor count of Plugge.com.br/Seal?

Zero visitors/month, with a $0 traffic value.

3Q. How much is the speed of Plugge.com.br/Seal?

A load time of 3.85 seconds, 67% D-performance grade, is considered slow.

4Q. Who is the ISP of Plugge.com.br/Seal?

TT1 Datacenter UG, Britan.