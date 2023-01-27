[Original Video] Police Woman With Her Son Video: Check If Viral Video Still Available On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, And Twitter

This report on Police Woman With Her Son Video will update the readers on the heartbreaking incident of a young kid assaulted by his mother. Kindly read.

Did you know about a video of a policewoman circulating online? Why was a policewoman taken into custody? People were shocked and sympathetically circulating the video in South Africa and Nigeria. After the Police Woman With Her Son Video went viral, it created a disturbance in the police department and everybody started raising their voice for justice for a young kid. Kindly do not worry if you are unaware of this complete incident, go through this post.

Video of Police Woman and Her Son

According to online sources, a video was circulating online in which one can see a lady police officer physically assaulting a young kid who is her son. She can be seen making forceful relations with the kid. However, she has been arrested for her misdoings. The video has been circulated on every social media channel.

Source: dodbuzz.com

DISCLAIMER: The link is not shared in this post because of its offensive content. Such content should not be supported and shared online as it can be disturbing for others.

Viral On Reddit: What does the video show?

Many viewers must have seen this video on Reddit as it was uploaded by the general public on social media platforms. According to online sources, the video is insensitive and contains unacceptable things. The video showed a woman who is a police officer having a physical relationship with her son. Doesn’t this sound odd? This incident has not only shaken the police department but everyone worldwide is at their wit’s end. People are pondering how a mother could do this. The complete video is removed from Tiktok and other sources because it was disturbing and nobody was liking it.

Actions By The Police Department!

Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo Police Commissioner ordered the FCS unit to look into this matter after this video went viral and everyone came to know about this matter. He asked the investigation team to arrest the lady and transfer the kid to a safe place where he should be given special treatment. As per online sources, Hadebe said that the police department does not want such officers after watching this Instagram viral video.

Treatment to Kid!

As per online sources, the kid was only 10-12 years old. He is very young to suffer this trauma. The head of the police department ordered to keep him in a safe place where he should be given psychological therapy to overcome this incident. He will be kept safely. On the other hand, his mother has been taken into custody and will be presented before the court on coming Monday for further hearings. The identity of the women shown in the viral video on Youtube is not unraveled due to some specific reasons.

Conclusion

Summing up this post, we have clarified the complete incident of this lady Police Officer who assaulted her young son. The information was taken from web sources.

Twitter Leaked Police Woman Video: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How old was a lady police officer?

Ans. As per reports, she was 40 years old.

Q2. What is the age of her son?

Ans. As per online sources, her son was around 10-12 years old.

Q3. Why was the policewoman arrested?

Ans. According to the viral video, she physically assaulted her son and was trying to make a forceful physical relationship with him as shown in the Telegram leaked video.

