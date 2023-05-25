[Unedited] Prankster Mizzy TikTok: What He Did? Is He in Prison? Find The Twitter & Reddit Viral Content Details Now!

The viral Prankster Mizzy TikTok video questioned the security of the citizens of London. Check the below post for recent updates.

Do you like to watch prank videos? Have you heard about Prankster Mizzy’s prank video? Prankster Mizzy is a Tiktoker whose recent prank video left the citizens of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India speechless. The video spread like wildfire on various social media sites. Thousands of viewers already watched the video.

People started talking about their homes and families safety after watching the viral Prankster Mizzy TikTok. Please read the entire article to learn more about what Prankster Mizzy did.

What prank Prankster Mizzy did?

Recently, Prankster Mizzy shot a prank video in a stranger’s house. The video shows that Prankster Mizzy and another two young men entered a random person’s house without permission in Hackney, East London. Next, when you hear What Prankster Mizzy did, you will be in shock.

Prankster Mizzy walked through the front garden of the house and reached the front door. There was a woman in the garden who called for her partner. The woman also asked Prankster Mizzy and the other men to leave the house as they have kids.

But Prankster Mizzy did not listen to the woman, and he entered the house. Before leaving the house, Prankster Mizzy shot a short video of him sitting on the sofa of that family.

Can we find the video on Twitter?

Though the video went viral on Tiktok first, you can find it on Twitter. The entire Tiktok video is fifty seconds long. But as the video questions the security of ordinary people, it was removed from many social media platforms.

You might find some short clips and screenshots of the viral video of Prankster Mizzy. If you are lucky enough, you can find the entire original video also. Many Twitter and Reddit users posted these clips and screenshots on social media platforms.

What type of prank videos does Prankster Mizzy make?

Some prank videos of Prankster Mizzy are hilarious. If you check Prankster Mizzy’s Tiktok account, you will find several prank videos. In one prank video, Prankster Mizzy stole a woman’s pet dog. In another video, he ripped up the pages of library books. In a video, Prankster Mizzy jumped into a stranger’s car.

Is Prankster Mizzy in jail right now?

No, Prankster Mizzy is not behind bars. But on Tuesday, 23rd May 2023, the police arrested Prankster Mizzy for entering a stranger’s house without permission. On Wednesday, 24th May 2023, Prankster Mizzy appeared at the Thames Magistrates’ Court.

As punishment for entering a stranger’s house, Prankster Mizzy paid £200 as a fine. He also paid £80 as a surcharge and £85 as prosecution fees. What Prankster Mizzy did is actually horrible. That’s why from now on, Prankster Mizzy cannot upload a video without taking the permission of all the people in that video.

Who is Prankster Mizzy?

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, known as Prankster Mizzy, is an eighteen-year-old teenager who loves to make prank videos for his Tiktok account. Bacari-Bronze O’Garro is a native of Manor Road, Hackney, East London.

What do ordinary people comment after watching the prank video of Prankster Mizzy?

Several Tiktok and Twitter users spread their hate towards O’Garro through comments. Though some people find the video funny and interesting rest of them find it dangerous and triggering. You can check our “Social Media Sites Links” section to check ordinary people’s reactions to this viral prank video of Prankster Mizzy.

Conclusion:

Piers Morgan took an interview with Prankster Mizzy after getting popular through this viral prank video. In that interview video, Prankster Mizzy said that he doesn’t care about hate comments on Reddit and Twitter. O’Garro is happy that his prank video made him famous. Click here to watch the interview video of Piers Morgan and Prankster Mizzy.

