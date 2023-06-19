Preet Vikal Linkedin: Who Is Preet Vikal? Also Find Details On His Parents, And Family

This article provides all the details about Preet Vikal LinkedIn and further information about Preet Vikal viral video. Follow our article to know further.

Are you aware of Preet Vikal viral video trending on online platforms? Do you know who is Preet Vikal? If not, this article will detail the information you have been looking for. The Preet Vikal viral video has been the most discussed topic on online platforms. The video has gone viral in the United States and India.

Indian student arrest video trending on Internet:

The viral video of the Indian student carrying a drunk woman in United Kingdom has been the most discussed topic on social platforms. The video has been circulating throughout the online platforms. People were amazed to learn about what the Indian Student did in the viral video. The video of the Indian student Preet Vikal has been the talk of the town.

Preet Vikal, the Indian student has been widely discussed on Instagram and other online platforms after he carried the drunk woman to his flat. Reports reveal that the student was spotted in the CCTV footage carrying the drunk woman in his arms to his flat in North Road area and doing explicit acts with her on 4th June 2022.

It was reported that Preet Vikal met with the girl last year in a club. On 3rd June 2022, both Preet Vikal and the girl went Night out at Cardiff with separate friends where Preet Vikal met the girl. By the end of the night, the woman was intoxicated and was fully drunk during her night out at Cardiff. While the woman moved out of the club, she met Preet Vikal and both of them were engaged in a conversation. Later both of them moved away from their friend’s group.

As per the CCTV footage, Preet Vikal, the 20 years old engineering student was found carrying the drunk woman in his arms to his flat in Cardiff where he did explicit acts with the woman. The policer officers soon arrested the Indian student after getting brief evidence through the CCTV footage. Preet Vikal was arrested for doing explicit acts with the drunk woman. Therea re no details about Preet Vikal’s Parents.

The news about the Preet Vikal doing inappropriate acts with the drunk woman has generated a lot of attention. The video of Preet Vikal carrying the drunk woman has been getting viral throughout the online platforms.

Further information about Preet Vikal arrest:

Preet Vikal, the engineering student at UK was arrested for doing inappropriate acts with a drunk woman. On 4th June 2023, he took the drunk woman to his flat and did explicit acts with her. Preet Vikal was subject to six years and nine months of imprisonment following his inappropriate acts with the woman. There are no details about the suspects Family.

Furthermore, after taking the woman at his flat he took a Trophy photograph of that woman. The CCTV footage and the Instagram conversation helped the cops identify the suspect who was soon arrested. The news about the Preet Vikal has been trending throughout the online platforms.

Indian Student In UK Carries Drunk Woman To His Flat, Rapes Her https://t.co/V8seTLDhmB pic.twitter.com/ZkhyCBlKjy — NDTV (@ndtv) June 18, 2023

Preet Vikal LinkedIn: FAQ-

Q1. Who is Preet Vikal?

Answer: Student

Q2. What is Preet Vikal age?

Answer: 20 years

Q3. Where did Preet Vikal met the woman?

Answer: In the club

Q4. Did Preet Vikal carry the drunk woman to his flat?

Answer: Yes

Q5. When did the incident took place?

Answer: 4th June 2022

Q6. Was Preet Vikal sentenced to imprisonment?

Answer: Yes

Q7. Is Preet Vikal video trending on online platforms?

Answer: Not Known

