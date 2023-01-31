Production and application of metal copper products Copper metal can be obtained through mining and processing copper ore, which is found in copper-containing minerals such as chalcopyrite, bornite, and malachite.

The ore must first be extracted from the ground, then the copper can be separated from the other minerals through a series of processes such as crushing, grinding, and flotation. The resulting copper concentrate is then smelted to remove impurities and produce copper metal. It can also be recycled from scrap copper.

There are many different types of copper products, including:

Copper foil: used for electrical components, printed circuit boards, and packaging. Copper wire and cable: used for electrical wiring and power distribution. Copper pipes and tubing: used for plumbing and heating systems in buildings. Copper roofing and flashing: used for roofing and weatherproofing buildings. Copper sheets and plates: used for various applications such as building construction, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery. Copper bars and rods: used for construction, electrical equipment, and machinery. Copper alloys: such as brass and bronze, used for various applications such as musical instruments, architectural features, and machinery. Copper coins and medals: also used in jewellery and decorative items. Copper-nickel alloys: used in marine applications, coinage and other uses.

Next, let’s explain the production and application of copper foil. Copper foil can be classified based on various factors such as:

Thickness: The thickness of copper foil can range from a few microns to a few millimeters. Surface Finish: Copper foil can have different surface finishes such as bright, matte, and dull. Tempers: Copper foil can be supplied in different tempers such as annealed, half-hard, and full-hard. Alloys: Copper foil can be made from pure copper or copper alloys such as brass, bronze, and nickel-silver. Electrical Conductivity: Copper foil can have different electrical conductivity levels, depending on the purity of the copper and the alloying elements used. Surface Treatment: Copper foil can be treated with various chemicals, or coated with various materials, to improve its properties for different applications.

There are several types of copper foil, each with specific properties and characteristics, that are used for different applications. Some of the main types of copper foil include:

Electrolytic Tough Pitch (ETP) Copper Foil: This is the most common type of copper foil, made from 99.90% pure copper. It is highly conductive and is used in printed circuit boards, battery electrodes, and other electronic applications. Oxygen-Free Copper Foil (OFC): This type of copper foil is made from 99.99% pure copper and has even higher electrical conductivity than ETP copper foil. It is used in high-end electronic applications such as semiconductors and superconductors. Low Oxygen Copper Foil (LOF): This type of copper foil has lower oxygen content than ETP copper foil, and is used in applications that require good formability and high electrical conductivity. Alloy Copper Foil: This type of copper foil is made from copper alloys such as brass, bronze, and nickel-silver. It has different properties such as higher strength, corrosion resistance, and different colors compared to pure copper foil. Copper Clad Laminate Foil: This is a type of copper foil that is laminated with a layer of insulating material such as polyimide, to create a composite material that is used in printed circuit boards and other electronic applications. Copper Foil Tape: This is a type of copper foil that is coated with an adhesive on one side and is used for EMI shielding, grounding, and other applications.

Electrolytic Tough Pitch (ETP) Copper Foil

Electrolytic Tough Pitch (ETP) copper foil is produced through an electrolytic refining process. The process begins by melting copper cathodes, which are then cast into thin sheets or “starters.” These starters are then electrolytically refined to remove impurities and increase the copper’s purity to 99.95%. The refined copper is then rolled into thin sheets, known as copper foil, which can be used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) Foil

Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) foil is also produced through a process called electro-refining. The process begins by melting high-purity copper cathodes, which are then cast into thin sheets or “starters.” These starters are then electrolytically refined to remove impurities and increase the copper’s purity to 99.99%.

During the refining process, a controlled atmosphere is maintained to prevent the introduction of oxygen into the copper, thus resulting in an oxygen-free product.

After the refining process, the copper is then rolled into thin sheets, known as OFC copper foil. The foil is then annealed to improve its ductility, and can be used in a variety of applications where high electrical conductivity and low levels of oxygen are required, such as in electronic devices and high-frequency signal transmission.

Low Oxygen Copper (LOF) Foil

Low Oxygen Copper (LOF) foil is produced through a process similar to that of Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) foil. During the refining process, the oxygen content of the copper is controlled to a low level, usually less than 50 parts per million (ppm). This is achieved by using a specially designed refining cells which maintain a low oxygen level in the electrolyte and by using high-purity refining agents.

After the refining process, the copper is then rolled into thin sheets, known as LOF copper foil. The foil is then annealed to improve its ductility, and can be used in a variety of applications where low levels of oxygen are required such as in electronic devices and high-frequency signal transmission.

Alloy Copper Foil

Alloy copper foil is produced by combining copper with other elements to create a copper alloy with specific properties. The process of producing alloy copper foil typically begins by melting high-purity copper and adding the desired alloying elements in the required proportions. The mixture is then cast into ingots or billets.

Next, the ingots or billets are heated and rolled into thin sheets, also known as copper foil.

This rolling process can be done multiple times to achieve the desired copper foil thickness and uniformity. The alloying elements affect the properties of the copper such as strength, conductivity, corrosion resistance, and color.

After the rolling process, the foil is then annealed to improve its ductility and to remove internal stresses. The final product is then inspected and tested to ensure that it meets the desired specifications before it is ready to be used in various industrial and commercial applications. The alloying elements and the proportion will depend on the intended application and the desired properties.

Copper Foil Tape

Copper foil tape is a product that is made by applying a adhesive backing to one side of a thin sheet of copper foil. The production process for copper foil tape typically begins with the production of the copper foil. This can be done by electrolytic refining or by alloying copper with other elements to create a copper alloy with specific properties. The rolled copper foil is then cut into the desired width and length.

Next, the copper foil is passed through a coating machine that applies an adhesive backing to one side of the copper foil. The adhesive can be a pressure sensitive adhesive, a heat activated adhesive or a combination of both. The adhesive is typically a acrylic-based, rubber-based or silicone-based.

After the adhesive is applied, the tape is wound onto a roll and then inspected to ensure that it meets the desired specifications before it is ready to be packaged and shipped. Copper foil tape is commonly used in electrical, electronic and construction applications, such as grounding and electromagnetic shielding, as well as in arts and crafts projects.