5 Reasons to Choose the Profession of IT Specialist in 2023

In 2023, the popularity of IT professions will become more and more. After all, the number of web applications and sites is increasing, so many specialists are needed. Moreover, there is a need not only for Senior developers but also for Middle, Junior technicians.

And how do companies get young professionals if universities only teach basic skills that are not always enough to get started? Of course, this is a Full Stack developer online course. And below, we will tell you five reasons to learn about the Full Stack developer.

1. The great demand for IT professionals.

To confirm this theory, let’s turn to statistics. After all, some data show the shortage of IT professionals.

According to Korn Ferry, the global economy is expected to lose about 85 million jobs by 2030 due to a shortage of skilled IT professionals. It creates vast opportunities for those who want to start a career in IT and develop in this field.

In addition, the growth of digitalization in various sectors of the economy, such as health, finance, retail, and manufacturing, is increasing the demand for software development professionals, data analytics, cybersecurity, and other IT specializations.

These statistics confirm that the IT industry offers many opportunities for those considering careers. The growth of demand for IT specialists, shortage of qualified personnel, and high wages make this profession attractive and promising in the modern world.

2. High Salary

Everyone knows that IT professions offer good financial opportunities. With the help of statistics, let’s also talk about the salary amount.

According to the PayScale report, many IT professionals receive significantly above-average salaries. For example, according to the 2022 report, the average annual wage for Software Engineers (software developers) is more than $100,000 in the US, and with increasing experience and specialization, this amount could increase significantly.

Statistics also indicate that some specializations in IT may offer even higher salaries. These statistics demonstrate that IT professions provide the potential for increased wages.

3. Great opportunities for career

The IT industry offers a wide range of opportunities for development and career advancement. Here are some of the aspects that show excellent prospects for career growth in IT:

Variety of specializations and roles. IT offers various fields and functions, from software developers and data analysts to system architects and project managers. You can choose an area that suits your interests and skills and evolve in it.

Internal Promotion. Many IT companies actively support the growth of their employees and provide opportunities for internal promotion. You can start at the entry-level and gradually move into positions with greater responsibility and leadership capabilities.

Training and certification. The IT industry is constantly changing and developing, so vocational training and accreditation play an essential role in career development. Many companies offer training programs and support their employees in acquiring new skills and certifications, contributing to their professional development and career opportunities.

Project opportunities: IT projects can provide unique opportunities for career development. Working on complex and innovative projects can help you gain valuable experience, expand your skills and strengthen your portfolio. Successful project implementation can open doors to higher positions and new opportunities.

Creative Potential and Innovation

The IT Sphere provides an opportunity to be creative and to implement their ideas. You can participate in developing innovative products and solutions that significantly impact society and improve people’s lives.

As mentioned above, modern IT specialists are connected with almost all spheres of life and professions. It is their contribution that is decisive.

For example, IT professionals in the medical field help create solutions that save lives daily. At the same time, we see an increase in quality IT solutions in many areas of our lives. Also, it is not enough just to create these projects, it is necessary to maintain their daily operation

Flexibility and remote work

IT professions often offer flexible working hours and the possibility of remote work. It allows you to manage your time better, balance work and personal life, and avoid overload.

Remote operation avoids time loss on the way to the office, traffic, and stress associated with commuting. It also saves money on transportation and meals outside the home expenses. You can organize your workspace at home or choose a convenient workplace, promoting comfort and increasing efficiency.

In addition, the IT area will help you manage your time more flexibly and better balance work and personal life. You can more easily organize your time to focus on family, hobbies, or other interests. It helps to improve your life stability and well-being.

To work in the IT sphere, you only need a personal computer or laptop with access to the Internet. Moreover, many companies practice purchasing necessary equipment or compensating their employees.