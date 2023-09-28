{Uncensored} Prysmian Group Scam: Shocking Facts & Reviews On Finland Oy, Marshall TX!

The Prysmian Group Scam post has details on fake text messages that are related to its Marshall TX job vacancy.

Have you received job text messages from electrical cable company Prysmian Group? Is the Prysmian group sending job text messages for recruitment or it’s a scammer’s work? Prysmian Group is a multinational company that makes electrical cables for the telecommunication and power sectors.

The Group is a well-known brand in North American countries like Canada and the United States. Scammers always target renowned brand names to dupe people of their money and personal information. The Prysmian Group Scam blog has reported suspicious job text messages that are sent to job seekers in the name of this company.

What are Prysmian Group Scam Text Messages?

Scammers generally target popular brands in the given sector to cheat their customers and other stakeholders. Some posts on social sites suggest that scammers are using the Prysmian group name to send text messages to job seekers. Text messages from recruitment agents are received by netizens.

The text message asked for people’s personal information for seeking part-time remote jobs in the Prysmian group. Some posts on Reddit suggest that mass junk messages are being to North American citizens.

Prysmian Group Finland Oy Website Legit Details:

Prysmian Group is a multinational company with its headquarters in Milan Italy. The company has more than 100 plants distributed across North America, Europe and Asia. The legit details of the company’s Finland website are mentioned below.

The domain of this website was registered on 14 January 2011.

This domain will expire on 14 th January 2024.

The customer reviews of the website are available in digital space.

The Prysmian Finland website has a trust score of 100%.

Prysmian Group Finland Oy portal has a presence on social media sites like Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

The text and images present on the website are free of any plagiarism.

The website has moderate traffic on its platform.

It has a valid SSL certificate.

What are the Red Flags for Prysmian Group Text Message Scam?

The text messages contain poor grammar with spelling errors.

The scam message offers perks and facilities that appear to be too attractive.

Messages asking for personal and sensitive information are generally scams.

Prysmian Group Marshall TX:

The group has operations in many countries and recently it has expanded its Marshall plant. The company website states that $ 50 million was invested to make a plant in Harrison County. This is the largest group plant in North America that manufactures the bulk of cable and wire for the telecommunication and power sectors.

It has also mentioned that 75 new jobs will be created in its new facility which will add to its present existing 5000 workforce. Prysmian Group Marshall TX job vacancies are used by many scam recruitment agencies to cheat job seekers. The Prysmian new plant Director stated that the company has done well for the last 50 years and has made a lot of connections with the town and its people.

He also stated that the company will keep operating for the next 50 years with the new team. People seeking jobs from Prysmian Marshall can look for job vacancies on its website and check the authenticity of mail and text messages.

Prysmian Group Reviews:

Prysmian group has different ratings for its domain and subdomain website. The Prysmian Group Finland website has a rating of 4.3 rating from 74 reviews. Its Marshall-located plant website has a rating of 3.7 from 84 reviews.

Most people complained about executives and workers but were satisfied with the company’s product. The group has a 3.3 rating from 447 reviews on the Indeed job portal.

Conclusion:

The Prysmian Group Reviews on public review sites for its product and job suggest that people are satisfied with the group. The scammers are targeting job seekers for a new vacancy that was created at its Marshall plant.

Have you received a job text message from the Prysmian group? Please comment.

Disclaimer: The post content is based on internet research and has information for the digital audience. It does not intend to promote any product, video, or company through this blog.

