Why You Should Pursue A Doctorate In Business (DBA)

Pursuing a DBA or a doctoral degree in Business is an excellent option for those looking to advance their knowledge of business administration while gaining practical experience on how to solve problems.

A DBA can be a serious investment for many people including business owners, teachers and even corporate professionals.

The DBA, however, being a relatively new degree, is less popular and is not considered as prestigious as a PhD Read on to find out why you should pursue a DBA.

Differences Between PhD And DBA

If you are looking to achieve a terminal degree or simply the title of a doctor then getting a PhD is probably the most obvious way. However, you can become a doctor in business without getting a PhD.

Even by getting a doctoral degree in business, you can gain both the knowledge of a terminal degree and the coveted doctor’s title. Although both degrees grant these goals, there is a fundamental difference in the way the subject matter is approached.

A PhD degree involves researching and furthering the boundaries on the amount of information that exists in business education. In comparison, a DBA degree will include researching and applying a practical solution in the workplace.

The main difference between the research done for both is that a PhD is more theoretical, and a DBA is practical and application-specific.

DBA Curriculum

There are some minor differences such as the length of the two programs. For example, typical PhD programs take anywhere from 5-8 years to complete. DBA programs on the other hand are usually shorter taking 3-6 years to complete. However, these timelines may vary depending on the complexity of your research question.

There is also often a misconception that you don’t need to research in a DBA program. Not only do you need to research for a DBA program, but you also have to write a dissertation. However, this should not be a deal breaker on your decision to enroll in a DBA as you can hire highly trained doctoral paper writers to simplify the process.

Just like any other business degree, you can choose what area you want to specialize in. These areas include concentrations in information systems, accounting, marketing, economics, etc. You can even double-up on specializations.

For example, if you are starting your own business then you will probably need to specialize in both entrepreneurship and marketing to ensure a successful business.

Career Outcomes

The best part about completing a DBA program is the wide variety of career options you can choose from.

Many DBA graduates apply for the highest professional position available at companies such as CEO and COO. A DBA equips you with the problem-solving skills that you would need to excel at jobs in the C-suite.

While universities usually prefer PhD candidates for their faculty positions, more and more college business departments are opening it up to DBA holders.

This recognition of the program’s rigorous curriculum goes to show how powerful getting a DBA can be for someone’s career. You can apply for tenure-track positions at top universities depending on the skills your DBA has taught you.

Other career outcomes include anything from becoming a consultant and economist to director-level specialist positions. The one thing that a DBA will guarantee to offer you is versatility in your job search due to the vast applications for the degree.

Conclusion

There are countless benefits of further education regardless of the degree you choose to pursue.

If you are looking to further your practical knowledge in a specific area within the field of business then the DBA route might be perfect for you.

Make sure to do your research and figure out what career path you want to choose before enrolling in the program.