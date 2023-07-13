[Unedited] Puzzle Doors Roblox Answers: Check Full Information On Puzzle Doors Hogwarts Legacy

The post elucidates details on Puzzle Doors Roblox Answers. Know the answers to crack the level in seconds.

Are you a Roblox fan? Do you play puzzle doors? Roblox includes numerous games that have different structures and rules. Puzzle Doors is one of the famous games of Roblox Worldwide. If you are looking for the answers to the puzzle door then you reached the correct place. In this article, we will discuss the answers to several levels of Puzzle Door.

Now let’s start the article on Puzzle Doors Roblox Answers.

Answers to Puzzle Door

There are 86 levels in the puzzle door game and you have to crack each level by finding the correct code. To identify the code players have to guess a number that is within the digits 1 to 10. Answers of some levels are given in the following list:

Level 1: 9834.

Level 2: 51011

Level 3: 5624

Level 4: 7446

Level:5 3246

Level 6: 5643

Level 7: 10

Level 8: 3897

Level 9: 6502

Level 10: 31545

Level 11: 4465

Level 12: 1492

Level 13: 5121

Level 14: 3905

Level 15: 6538

Level 16: 243

Level 17: 661

Level 18: 8675

Level 19: 21189

Level 20: 5971

Puzzle Doors Hogwarts Legacy

Several people all around the world are also a fan of Hogwarts Legacy which is a newly launched game. The game was released on 10 February 2023. If you play this game you may stuck in the puzzle doors. In puzzle doors, players have to solve the equation to move further. There are several doors that you have to unlock by solving the equation.

To solve the puzzle in Hogwarts you have to number the creatures around around the door from 0-9. This will permit you to solve two sums by inserting the missing value. For example; 0+7+?= 9, the answer here is 2.

Is Puzzle Door Roblox and Puzzle Doors Hogwarts Legacy the same?

No, the Puzzle Door in Roblox and Hogwarts Legacy are two different games. Puzzle Door is a game in Roblox that has 86 levels. Whereas, Hogwarts Legacy is a different game that was launched this year. Puzzle Door in Hogwarts Legacy is just a part of the game in which you have to unlock the different doors by solving the equation.

So both these games are separate and the answers for puzzle doors are also different. In the Roblox puzzle door you have to put the Puzzle Doors Roblox Answers code directly whereas in Hogwarts Legacy you have to solve to equation to open the door.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post, we hope you got the answers of the desired level. You can try the applicable code on the desired level and you can unlock the door. Hogwarts Legacy and Puzzle Doors are different games so don’t get confused. Visit this link to learn details on Hogwarts Legacy.

Did you find Puzzle Doors Roblox Answers interesting? Comment your views in the reply box.

