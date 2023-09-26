[Uncensored] Qistina Lim Age: Who Is She? Check Complete Wikipedia & Biodata!

This post describes the details about Qistina Lim, such as Qistina Lim Age, and details about Her recent life happenings as well as her Wikipedia and Biodata details.

Do you know Qistina Lim? Have you learned about the latest viral details of Qistina Lim’s wedding? Why is Qistina Lim a trending topic on internet platforms recently? Through this post, we will provide the necessary information regarding the viral news and discuss its crucial details in brief. This news is mainly viral in Malaysia.

Let us explore the other related facts about Qistina Lim, like Qistina Lim Age and her personal and professional life aspects. Stay tuned to find out more.

What is the Qistina Lim Age?

Qistina Lim is getting widespread attention from the global audience after the news of her marriage went viral on social media. The circulation of photos and videos of the event, and people are discussing the apparent wedding event. Qistina married Musa Hassan, who is a retired police officer.

Right after the wedding took place, Qistina’s personal life came into the spotlight. People are questioning, Who Is Qistina Lim? What is her Age and so on? Qistina is nearly 50 years old, but her birth date is not known yet.

Details in brief: Qistina Lim

Qistina is a very well-known and talented actress and singer of Malaysia. Qistina is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She has played several major roles in TV and films. Qistina was born and raised in Malaysia and completed her education there only. As per Qistina Lim Biodata, her exact placement of birth is unknown. The same is the case with her religion and ethnicity.

Qistina gained fame from her role in the TV show “Go Iguanas!” which came out in 2018, and its sequel in 2019 “Go Iguanas! S.H.E.crets”. After that, her role in the Mission Atlantis film in 2020 further brought her more popularity among fans. Qistina is not only an actress but also a talented singer and dancer.

Qistina Lim Wikipedia:

Name : Sarah Qistina Lim

Age: 50

Date of Birth: Unknown

Nationality: Malaysian

Profession: Actress and Singer

Birth Place: Unknown

Marital status: Married

Husband: Musa Hassan

Religion: Unknown

Zodiac Sign: Unknown

Details of Qistina and Musa’s Wedding :

Qistina married Musa Hassan on 23rd September 2023 at a lavish ceremony in Selangor. After the marriage, people are curious to discover more about Who Is Qistina Lim and Musa Hassan and search for their information on online sources.

Who is Qistina Lim’s Husband?

Tan Sri Musa Hassan is 72, an old, retired Malaysian police inspector. This is the third time he has married and tied the knot with Qistina Lim. Musa was in the police service from September 2006 to September 2010 and then retired. Prior to this marriage, Musa was in a marital dispute with his previous wife, as per Qistina Lim’s Wikipedia, and they parted ways eventually. After his retirement, he continued to work for the society and joined as a member of the board of directors of USIM ( University Sains Islam Malaysia).

Social media links :

Former Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan marries a woman known as Qistina Lim. #Police #MusaHassan https://t.co/9SOHrpam6j — Sinar Daily (@sinardailymy) September 24, 2023

Final Thoughts

Both Musa and Qistina are famous personalities, but they kept the wedding affair rather private and between close-knit families. The Qistina Lim Biodata provides very limited details about her personal life, which is why the wedding has created a lot of buzz on social media.

What are your views on the Qistina Lim wedding? Tell us in the comments box.

