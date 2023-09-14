[Updated] Radamm com Errol: Why Portland Promoter Politician Paulwell Video on TikTok? Read Burn Girl Facts Now!

Radamm com Errol write-up has mentioned some of the popular news content on this platform and has also checked its legitimacy.

Have you read any sensational content on the Radamm com website that is trending on social sites? Is Radamm’s Website legit, or is it posting sensational news to attract an online audience? Some news content on this site has become viral on social sites, and netizens in Jamaica and the United States were seen searching for keywords related to this web portal.

Why is Errol Keyword Trending on Social Sites?

Radamm web portal posted a news article on its Website on 12th September 2023. The article mentions a “promoter video” that has gone viral on some social sites. The promoter mentioned in the video is Errol, a well-known local event manager.

One of Errol’s videos with a female in a compromising position is circulating on the internet. The video has attracted netizen’s attention and their views on the incident.

Portland Promoter Content on Radamm Web Portal:

The Portland Party promoter is popularly known as Errol among local residents. As Errol was a well-known party promoter, explicit video of his has sent shock waves among Jamaican residents. According to the promoter article on Radamm, Errol has a wife and kid, and his explicit video with another woman has saddened many online readers.

The article has mentioned the reaction of some netizens to the Errol video, who felt terrible about the promoter’s family. Some “Errol video” on the Tiktok platform has generated more than 77 million views and is trending on keywords related to the incident.

Is Radamm com website Legit or Scam?

The domain creation date of this Website is 15 th July 2022.

The domain will expire on 15 th July 2024.

The trust index of the Radamm website is 58.3%.

Social media icons are present on the landing page of the site.

The trust score of this web portal is 77%.

The Website has unique text content on its platform.

Customer reviews for the Website are missing.

Burn Girl Content on Radamm Com Website:

A news article titled “Teen Wanted for Burning Ex-girlfriend” was published on this platform on 30th August 2023. This sensational news was also published on several other Caribbean news portals. A boy named Antwone Grey burned his ex-girlfriend after relation between the two turned sour. The seventeen-year-old girl lost her life from the burn after getting admitted to the hospital. Police have made eighteen-year-old Grey a suspect in the case and are searching for the culprit.

Paulwell Video Goes Viral on Twitter:

The Paulwell content was published on this portal on 10th September 2023, mentioning the story of the missing mom and daughter. Phillip Paulwell is a Member of Parliament for Eastern Kingston, and his wife and ten-month-old daughter have been missing since last Saturday. Paulwell has claimed that his wife and daughter may have been kidnapped from the house front space.

The Kingston Politician has alleged that scammers have hacked his phone and are demanding money. They are blackmailing him with the private images they recovered after hacking his mobile device. Paulwell has reported the incident to police and has increased his security.

Social Media Links:

Final verdict:

Radamm’s digital platform publishes content under different niches like news, entertainment, lifestyle, health, and fashion. Some recently published news articles have gone viral on social sites, making Radamm a popular news portal among its audience. Some videos on the Website have generated more than a million views.

