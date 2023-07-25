Regine Tolentino Its Showtime: Who Is Regine Tolentino Husband? Find Details On Regine Tolentino Wardrove Malfunction

This article on Regine Tolentino Its Showtime was written to give you a brief about Regine.

Who is Regine Tolentino?

Regine Tolentino is a pretty famous personality. She is a Filipino American corporate and TV host, fashion designer, social media influencer, model, actress, dancer, and businesswoman. She was born on September 8, 1978, in Irvine, California. She has been very active on television and in films for a long period. She was even dubbed the Dance Diva. She is incredibly famous for her work all around the globe. She is married to Lander Vera Perez who is an actor. Tolentino became the first Filipino VJ of MTV Asia. She has massive achievements in different fields.

Regine Tolentino Nahubaran

As per sources, Regine has gained sudden attention on social media, her fans are eager to find out more about her after this incident. What happened to her? What did she do? She is known for her noontime shows bringing laughter and joy around the globe. She is pretty famous due to her acting skills, in one of the shows her fans noticed a malfunction which has become a serious matter on the internet. As per sources, the famous personality is getting trolled for it all over the internet. Let us get the details about it below.

Regine Tolentino Wardrove Malfunction

As mentioned above, Regine is getting trolled for her malfunction which has become a serious issue for her. So this incident took place on July 14. She wore a green bralette with shorts and knee-high boots. The start of the show went pretty well. However, unexpected events surprised the audience. Regine Tolentino faced a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of the show. But she managed it pretty well professionally. The first part of the stream was deleted which included the wardrobe malfunction to avoid any kind of controversies. Whereas the other part is viral on Youtube and other social media sites.

Conclusion

As we have read above, Regine went through a wardrobe malfunction which turned out to be very unusual for her. Many people wanted to know about Regine Tolentino Husband. Well, her husband is Lander Vera Perez. They have been married for 18 years. To know more about her, click on this link

What are your thoughts about Tolentino? Kindly share your views below.

Regine Tolentino Its Showtime FAQs

Q1. Who is Regine?

She is a famous actor, dancer, businesswoman, etc.

Q2. How many years has she been married?

18 years.

Q3. Does she have children?

Yes.

