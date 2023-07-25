Regine Tolentino Showtime Video Accident: Why Wardrobe Malfunction Regine Tolentino Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter? Know Here!

In the below article, you will see complete information about Regine Tolentino Showtime Video Accident, along with public and fans’ reactions.

Have you seen the noontime show video of Regine Tolentino? Why are People sharing embarrassing comments on her posts on social media? What happened during the live show? The accidental exposure of the body part of Regine in public while performing the show brought her to the limelight.

The Philippines star Regine, however, did not fumble in the situation and handled it professionally. Multiple followers and viewers of her appreciated her professionalism. Although if you are not aware of the Regine Tolentino Showtime Video Accident, read more about the incident to get legit details.

source: dodbuzz.com

About the Incident

The incident occurred on 14 July Friday during the show time. Regine was performing with her friend Sheree, and accidentally, the upper clothes of Regine slipped off. The stunning incident activated the people on Twitter, who started posting different comments on the clip.

The memes and funny clips of the incident were taking over social media, but on the other hand, Regine took the whole scenario sportingly. She uploaded a YouTube video in which multiple fans appreciated her professionalism and performance. Despite the inappropriate incident in the live show, people are not spreading hate and vulnerable comments about her.

It is very clear in a YouTube video that her fans and followers always support her no matter how worse the situation gets. Regine showed the love of her fans on Instagram after the controversial accident.

Negativity on the Incident

Where fans of Regine support her after the controversial incident and motivate her to perform more live shows, many people on Telegram are sharing the video of Regine, calling it an 18+-celebrity video. As a result, people made up their minds that she was a content creator trying to gain fame by making such inappropriate actions.

However, on the other side, the clips of the incident also got Viral On Reddit, where people started making Memes and funny posts about the incident.

Social Media Links

Regine Tolentino recalled how she felt “terrified and humiliated” after she realized that a part of her breast was exposed during her dance performance on “It’s Showtime” due to wardrobe malfunction. | @APasajolINQ https://t.co/qwbRsLaNp9 — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) July 19, 2023

Final Verdict!

The Regine Tolentino video created chaos in social media, and people saw the celebrity’s upper apparel slip off while performing. In contrast, Fans of Regine support her in the vulnerable situation and encourage her to perform well in the next show.

What do you think about the accident that occurred naturally during the show? Comment below.

Regine Tolentino Showtime Video Accident: FAQs

Q1 What is the age of Regine Tolentino?

Siri is 42 years old.

Q2 How many subscribers does she have on her YouTube channel?

She has more than 45K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Q3 Where is the hometown of Regine Tolentino?

She is originally from the Philippines.

Q4 Who is the husband of Regine Tolentino?

Dondi Narciso.

Q5 Can we still see the Wardrobe Malfunction Regine Tolentino footage?

Yes, the clips and the picture of the incident are still available on social media.

Also Read : – [Full Watch Video Link] Pat Casey Crash Footage: Is Bmx Accident Crash Death Video Accessible? Reveal Facts Now!