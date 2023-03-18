How to Register a Domain in it.com Zone

Choosing a domain for your own site is where any web resource begins. But that’s not all. You have chosen a readable and memorable name, but it is busy in the domain zone you have chosen. You prescribe the second one (option B), but it is also busy. Why? Yes, because there are millions of sites, and all convenient names have been registered and bought before you. Many immediately go to buy in the .com zone, as this is a time-tested and recognizable domain zone. But she’s not the only one. So, if you have a trademark in IT or an IT company, you are looking for a domain zone with free domains for it, then we can recommend you .it.com. This is a great alternative to .com or .info, and most importantly, there are a lot of empty names there. And, of course, such a zone does not at all mean that the site is tied to Italy.

How to choose a domain in .it.com: tips

These tips are for those who don’t know what to name (essentially) their site. To answer this question, you need a word that clearly and concisely describes your business. It can also be the name of the TM, brand, name. The main thing to remember is that the domain name must:

Be short;

Make sense;

Easy to remember by users.

After you have chosen a name, you can go to the registrar’s website in the third-level domain zone .it.com and buy it. A little tip: together with .it.com, an English verb, preferably a short one, will look great as a name.

Benefits of .it.com: why you should switch to this domain zone

A legitimate question is what are the advantages of .it.com, why should I register my site there? Well, we will try to answer and list all the benefits:

Lots of free names for your site. Busy at .com? Try checking .it.com – it’s probably free there;

One price for all domains – the cost of a domain name is only $49 for a name in a prestigious domain zone. There are also premium domains, but there the price is formed according to a different principle;

Premium domain – you can pay the price set by the registrar, or take 100% of the name for yourself by paying more (according to the auction principle);

The ability to use emoji or local language as a name – there is an IDN function;

Short and concise names of web resources in combination with “.it.com” are convenient for SEO promotion;

Free SSL support;

Suitable for any business – IT, services, online stores, marketplaces, bulletin boards, various services, and more.

Domain name for TM in the .it.com zone: how to order?

To get started on where you can do it:

On the website of the new registrar get.it.com; on reseller sites.

How to register and buy a domain name on get.it.com:

On the main page of the site, enter a name (for example, the name of your TM);

Click on the “Search” button;

See the search result to see if the name you specified is free;

If the name is free, you buy it by paying on the site using any of the available methods.

Also, everyone who wants to buy a domain in this zone must provide all the data for the WHOIS service. This is also necessary to restore the domain in case of loss of access to the profile and to resolve in your favor in other disputable situations.

Useful information for those wishing to register in the .it.com zone

What else is worth knowing about the .it.com domain zone for those who want to buy a name for the site in it

The cost of domain renewal is from $30 to $49 per year. It depends on how long you are renewing;

Discount for long-term renewals. There are also discounts for owners of a large number of domains in the .it.com zone;

Domain registration for everyone on a first-come, first-served basis is open from February 19, 2023;

There is a referral program. You can take part in it if you buy a domain in the .it.com zone;

The registrar is the British company UK Intis Telecom LTD.

Read more on the official website of the registrar https://get.it.com/.