Reverse Phone Lookup Services That Can Help You Find Information About Anyone

When it comes to assuring your day-to-day safety, using a reverse phone search service is a must. You could be concerned about purchasing from an unknown online seller, dating someone you have just met on Tinder, or an anonymous caller harassing you at night. In each of these moments, a quick number search on a reverse lookup site could get enough information to identify the caller and plan your next steps.

But these services are not only about ensuring personal safety. Phone number lookups are useful for regular activities, too. Let’s say you are tasked with delivering a package, and the address is incomplete. With a reverse phone search, you can instantly retrieve the receiver’s home address. These services are also excellent for finding and reconnecting with long-lost friends and family members, or even for checking who had called you before returning a missed call from an unrecognized number.

In this article, we feature the best reverse phone lookup services to uncover details about anyone you want. It includes both paid and free service providers who can give you access to millions of public records.

Best Reverse Phone Search Services to Find Information

Serving 23 million users per month, this is one of the most popular phone lookup services on the market today. Spokeo can provide personal information, contact details, wealth-related data, location history, social media accounts, and a range of other valuable information.

The scale of its databases certainly sounds impressive—according to its website, Spokeo has access to 3.9 billion historical records, 130 million property records, and 89 million business records, among other data points. Its proprietary technology enables you to conduct anonymous searches, with the additional option of searching for names, addresses, and emails.

You can access a single report on Spokeo at a special price of $0.95 with a 7-day free membership trial. A monthly membership is currently available for $24.99.

BeenVerified

With over ten years in the industry, BeenVerified is focused on providing accurate data for people searches. Its reverse phone lookups can find public records, photos, relatives, jobs, assets, traffic violations, and bankruptcies, among numerous other details. Information may take longer to generate than most other lookup services; However, its in-depth reports make it worth the wait.

BeenVerified offers two membership plans—Casual and Plus, with a 7-day trial costing $1 and $5, respectively. Both come with 100 reports per month, while the Plus option includes report downloads.

Apart from reverse phone searches, BeenVerified provides people, email, address, and vehicle lookups.

US Search

Established in 1993, US Search is one of the oldest companies in the reverse lookup industry. It can get you access to billions of public records and uncover details of a registered owner’s name, photos, current address, social media profiles, and more.

The website is easy to navigate and straightforward to use, although its phone number searches involve several steps to determine your exact information needs. The details you can access for free include the carrier, phone line type, and location.

The site does not list its subscription plans and prices. You must provide your name and email address to get further information about receiving detailed reports with a paid membership.

TruthFinder

This data aggregator has an impressively informative and transparent website with a detailed overview of everything you need to know about reverse lookups. According to TruthFinder, their reports are equally comprehensive, with information retrieved from various public records.

Its reverse phone lookup services are available for $4.99 per month. That includes unlimited reports containing addresses, photos, location histories, birth information, and employment details, depending on their availability. But if you need more information, you can try their people search services, priced at $28.05 per month.

Intelius

According to Intelius, it uses a proprietary data search engine to retrieve records from various data sources. Its phone reports cover owner details, owner history, contact information, location history, and social media.

Searches involve an age verification, and you must provide your full name and email address to save search results before subscribing to a paid package and accessing the full report.

The Intelius reverse phone search plan is $34.99 per month and comes with a $0.95 6-day trial. It includes unlimited reports and a people search facility in addition to phone lookups. For an extra one-time payment of $3.99, you can also download reports for offline use.

PeopleFinders

With three decades in business, PeopleFinders is another popular site that has access to billions of public records—120 billion to be exact—belonging to 250 million US adults.

A free search will display the registered owner’s location, phone type, and carrier. A detailed phone report with more comprehensive data is available for $1.95. But at $0.95, you can enjoy a 3-day membership trial. Monthly membership packages are $24.95 and can be canceled at any time.

In addition, there is a PeopleFinders app and API for extended usability.

Claiming records of over 500 million phone numbers, this is one of the few free service providers specializing solely in reverse phone lookups.

A search on PhoneHistory will get you the entire timeline of the phone number’s history, including information about its current and previous owners. Depending on the availability of public records, you can also discover a caller’s full name, age, current and prior addresses, occupation, education, marital status, interests, and various other useful data.

Instant Checkmate

Based on its website, Instant Checkmate has received over 70,000 5-star reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Its secure and confidential phone number search service covers millions of numbers.

The site also offers a comprehensive Help Center, providing in-depth information about its services, including sample reports. Its blog has practical tips on safety awareness, while the mobile app makes it easier to use its services on the go.

The Instant Checkmate reverse phone searches are accessible for $5.99 per month, which includes unlimited reports. You can also download them for an additional $3.99 one-time fee.

To Wrap Up

A reverse phone lookup service can help conduct background checks, ensure personal safety, or even find long-lost friends. Our list of recommended service providers features popular and reputed sites which can instantly retrieve large volumes of data and compile detailed reports—saving you the time and hassle of searching countless information sources.