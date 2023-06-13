Rhinoplasty, or a “nose job,” has become increasingly popular over the years. In fact, rhinoplasty is probably one of the most highly sought-after surgical procedures in the US after breast enlargements. This surgical procedure can address aesthetic and functional concerns, making it a versatile option for people of all ages, from children and teenagers to adults. Even patients with major congenital nasal deformities and nasal trauma can consider rhinoplasty surgery to improve their breathing and overall quality of life.

Despite the many benefits of rhinoplasty, some people hesitate to undergo the procedure due to misconceptions or sensationalized stories often spread by tabloids. In particular, rumors of “hidden” nose jobs among celebrities have led to confusion and fear, even among those considering the surgery for legitimate reasons. However, you must understand that such rumors are rarely based in reality. In fact, plastic surgeons follow strict ethical guidelines and prioritize patient satisfaction and safety above everything else. With that in mind, here are a few benefits of rhinoplasty that you need to consider:

1 – Improving Overall Confidence

One of the most significant advantages of rhinoplasty is its ability to enhance the harmony and balance of other facial features. This cosmetic procedure can do wonders in providing an aesthetically pleasing nose profile while improving your overall facial features. Apart from the physical benefits, rhinoplasty also has a significant emotional advantage. A nose job can boost your self-assurance, making you feel more confident about your appearance.

However, you must understand that rhinoplasty can significantly impact the symmetry and proportion of your face, even with a small modification. Therefore, consulting a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon like Dr. Nima Shemirani at Eos Rejuvenation is crucial. A professional will be able to evaluate your unique features and provide you with personalized advice about the best course of action. Also, working with a professional ensures that your rhinoplasty surgery delivers the desired results and benefits.

2 – Correction of a Deviated Septum

Your septum is the bone and cartilage that separates your nose’s left and right halves. Breathing issues and recurring sinus infections might result from an uncentered septum. Your nasal passages may feel sore and irritated all the time. Furthermore, a deviated septum can make breathing while exercising difficult while also causing or exacerbating sleep apnea issues.

A deviated septum can be caused by a blow to the face or another injury, but some people are born with one. One of the easiest surgical procedures to fix a deviated septum includes rhinoplasty. After performing a septoplasty to align the septum, plastic surgeons perform a rhinoplasty to straighten your nose’s crooked appearance.

3 – Repair of Abnormalities

Your capacity to breathe is hampered by nasal irritation, especially when you have allergies. In order to help you breathe more fully and completely, regardless of the severity of your seasonal allergies, rhinoplasty surgery is used to enlarge your genetically restricted nasal structures.

Patients who have nasal polyps gain advantages from rhinoplasty as well. These tiny growths impair breathing and nasal comfort and are brought on by allergies, immunological disorders, asthma, or drug sensitivities. As part of a rhinoplasty treatment, plastic surgeons also eliminate polyps to improve patient comfort and respiration.

4 – Repair of a Broken Nose

A fractured nose is a medical ailment requiring immediate attention to avoid complications. An accident or sports injury usually causes it, and if left untreated, it can lead to permanent deformity or breathing difficulties. However, the good news is that rhinoplasty surgery offers a solution to fix a broken nose.

Rhinoplasty surgery is a major medical benefit that can help restore your nose’s shape and function. This surgical procedure can address many nose-related issues, including a broken nose. Your plastic surgeon can perform various surgical techniques such as turbinectomy, septoplasty, and rhinoplasty to fix a broken nose, depending on the extent of the damage.

With rhinoplasty surgery, you can rest assured that your broken nose will be fixed professionally and promptly. It is an effective solution that can help you avoid any long-term problems associated with a broken nose.

5 – Fix Breathing Issues

Another benefit of rhinoplasty surgery from a medical perspective is it can help alleviate respiratory problems. After all, individuals frequently seek medical attention for breathing issues. A wound or a congenital disability could cause this, but most often, it’s brought on by how a person’s nose is shaped. Surgery is generally required to treat certain respiratory issues.

However, your cosmetic surgeon could typically recommend a few medical procedures to fix your breathing issues. One such medical procedure is rhinoplasty. To address medical respiratory issues, such a surgery includes straightening the septum. Two further surgical procedures that can improve the anatomy of your nose and comfort when breathing include turbinectomy and septoplasty.

6 – Remove Nasal Obstruction

Nasal obstruction is when your nasal airways are partially or entirely blocked. But, when it comes to breathing with nasal obstruction, this can be extremely uncomfortable. In fact, individuals with nasal congestion frequently need to be taken directly to the emergency room.

Nasal blockage also contributes to various other problems, such as difficulty breathing while exercising, sleep apnea, congestion, etc. However, using rhinoplasty or septoplasty surgery, your cosmetic surgeon will remove all obstructions from your nose, including ingrown cartilage and polyps.

7 – Decrease Sinus Issues

Sinusitis, a medical disorder, is characterized by inflammation in the sinus cavities. Possible causes of this issue include clogged nasal passages, a deviated septum, or allergies. That said, the symptoms of sinusitis include breathing issues, migraines, pain near the nose area, and nasal congestion. Additionally, sinusitis can result in health problems such as loss of smell and a general reduction in quality of life.

So, finding a rhinoplasty surgeon to help you treat your medical condition would be your best option if you were experiencing such problems.

The Final Words

Plastic surgery is a popular form of cosmetic enhancement that involves surgical procedures to create or improve the appearance of the face and nose. Along with enhancements of the eyes, lips, and skin, your nose reshaping is often a major aspect of cosmetic surgery. Rhinoplasty is a minimally invasive procedure that can help improve your breathing, but it also can help reduce nasal congestion and improve your quality of life. So, if you want to improve the symmetry and balance of your face while reducing your nose’s prominence, consider your options and make an informed, objective decision today.