Ricci Rivero Condo Video: Why Scandal Pictures Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter? Check Age & Biography Details Here!

The details of the Ricci Rivero Condo Video are shared in this post to let Filipino football players’ fans know about what he faced and his remarks.

Why did many claims that Andrea doesn’t discuss the subject? Did she record the female she was envious of on camera? Who is responsible for the recent social networking release of the female in towel-clad footage and screenshots? What result did that have? According to a person associated with Ricci Rivero.

Who shot Ricci Rivero Condo Video was the concern of many individuals across the Philippines, Canada, and other places.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Who was featured in Ricci’s recent footage?

Ricci’s ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes asked Ricci Rivero to record the female in the actor-basketball player’s condominium dressed in a towel. Ricci said “her” while questioning who shot the footage that went Viral On Reddit during a conversation on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Did Ricci split with Andrea?

Ricci Rivero has spoken about the circumstances surrounding his split from Andrea Brillantes, the renowned actress. On the “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” episode recently, the basketball player claimed he was moved to share his perspective of the tale since the problems around him are already impacting his family.

Were Ricci Rivero and the female’s footage published by Andrea Brillantes?

Ricci Rivero claims that Andrea Brillantes captured him and this female on camera in his condominium complex. The footage was the foundation for Brillantes’ supporters to allege Rivero of cheating, which led to the couple’s breakup.

The rumors that he spotted a female at the house, circulating on Tiktok, Instagram, etc., are the reason for the split. Yet they did bring it up a couple of times and very frequently.

With every proof he could muster, he informed Andrea that the female was not his. At midnight, he was heading to a buddy and had no idea he was dating. In a conversation with Boy Abunda, Rivero stated that Andrea gave him that.

Is the footage’s story true?

A close associate of Rivero claims that the actor and the basketball player’s tale is incomplete. The insider got in touch to let you know what he learned regarding the footage posted on Twitter and was being employed against Rivero.

The insider said that Ricci couldn’t bring along a lady since Brillantes has entry to the ex-boyfriend’s condominium complex and may show up there whenever she wants.

What happened when Andrea reached Ricci’s condo?

Ricci’s friends claimed Rivero and his companions were asleep once Brillantes reached the condominium complex. They’re both in identical spaces. Given that Brillantes had access to Rivero’s home at any time, how could Rivero invite a lady?

The conversation with Ricci failed to indicate that Rivero was not the sole resident of his condominium complex, as mentioned on Telegram. As Andrea showed up, a different individual and the man who was dating the female Brillantes was envious of were also present.

Did Andrea capture Ricci in a condo?

Once Andrea Brillantes reached, her smartphone camera was prepared. He allegedly recorded the female as she emerged from the comfort area, wherein she had a shower sporting only a towel when the actress reportedly attempted to unlock the entrance.

Individuals claim that Andrea doesn’t discuss the subject, yet she recorded the female she was envious of.

Was the female in the footage exposed?

The female, who was not revealed and spoke about defending herself against the charges against her, is not seen in the released video recordings or Pictures. Since Brillantes recorded the subject when she was in an inappropriate circumstance, the person who had her face hidden has every right to be upset.

Ricci clarified that the woman Andrea had seen in his condominium was his buddy’s girlfriend. Ricci added that Andrea had taken the clip, which has gained widespread popularity on social networking sites.

Did Andrea respond about the leaked footage?

Andrea Brillantes admitted that she had done the wrong thing, and her close companion informed the sources. Also, he was certain that the female he was envious of wasn’t the kind of person Rivero would favor or criticize the Scandal, yet he was overcome by jealousy.

Did Ricci Rivero officially announce his breakup?

Ricci announced his split with the actress a few weeks ago via social media. Ricci admitted in a tweet that he made the mistake of keeping his relationship status a secret since he believed it wouldn’t be necessary to further discuss whatever was happening with them. However, Andrea has not made any comments on their split.

Quick Biography–

Real name- Ricci Paolo Uy Rivero

Date of birth- May 25, 1998

Profession- Basketball player

Native place- Philippines

Weight- 66 Kg

Age – 25 years

Social media links-

Tweets by _ricciiirivero

Conclusion:

Ricci Rivero was recently talked about after a viral video was publicly released featuring a woman in the towel in his condominium. As per footage on Youtube, Ricci denied any relationship with the female featured in Andrea’s video. He also stated that he and Brillantes split on the initial week of May 2023, following nearly a month of “cooling off,” in a candid conversation with the news sources.

Did you see Ricci’s recent video? Mention your views on the publicly released footage.

Ricci Rivero Condo Video: FAQs

Q1. Who is Ricci Rivero?

A football player

Q2. Has Ricci Rivero made his split with Andrea Brillantes official?

Ricci declared that he took a brief break from Andrea in April 2023, and their separation happened in May’s first week.

Q3. What were Ricci’s remarks about the involvement of family?

Ricci said he could tolerate it since he knows it’s untrue, yet he may need to take charge and shield them from such issues when it is about his family.

Q4. What was the reason for Ricci’s split with Andrea?

The athlete claims that several events and the viral clip in which the actress was seen capturing a female in Ricci’s condominium led to their separation.

Q5. Who was the female featured in Ricci’s video?

Ricci clarified that the woman Andrea had seen in his condominium was his buddy’s girlfriend.

