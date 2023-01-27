[Original Video] Rina Palenkova Full Video: Check What Is In The Viral Video From Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, And Twitter

This post about Rina Palenkova Full Video will provide insights into Rina’s death and the known reasons.

On 23 November 2015, a Russian girl named Rina Palenkova committed suicide on a railway track in Russia. People on social media have been talking about the same.

Do you know what happened to Rina? What is the reason behind her suicide? Why is this news in trend nowadays? People Worldwide are curious to know about the case. Do you want to know the same? Read this post till the end to know every known detail about Rina Palenkova Full Video.

What is in Rina Palenkova video?

On 23 November 2015, Rina Palenkova, a Russian girl of 17 years, committed suicide by coming in front of a running train on the railway track of Ussuriysk, which is in the Russian region.

Before committing suicide, she had also taken her picture and posted it on social media. The picture went viral, and since then, people have been searching for video that is not present on the internet.

Disclaimer: We don’t intend to promote such activities. All information provided is taken from reliable news sources.

What is the reason of the suicide?

People have been searching for the cause of her death since she died in 2015. however, the reason for her death is not cleared till now. As per sources, some people believe that the reason can be the blue whale game. Because it is stated on social media that Rina Palenkova is called the hero of the game as she is the first one to complete all 50 tasks of this game.

After investigation, it was found that she had been sad for days due to a fight with her boyfriend. But the exact reason is not known till now.

Rina Palenkova Biography:

Let’s have a glimpse over some details on Rina Palenkova’s life.

Full name Rina Palenkova Nick name Unknown Profession Student Year of birth 1998 Date of death 23 November 2015 Nationality Russian Cause of death Unknown Parents Unknown Sibling Brother (Marty) Place of death Railway track in Russia Relationship status Had a boyfriend

Additional details:

Rina Palenkova has also uploaded a picture of her before suicide, and there, she can be seen wearing headphones, a mask over her face, a winter cap and a bag behind her on her Instagram picture. If you want to see the last picture of Rina. You can check the link under the links heading.

There you can see Rina showing her middle finger in the picture, and people believe it’s covered in blood. After completing each task of the blue whale, we have to send a picture so our task can be approved. So, she might have performed the task. Some people believed that she committed suicide due to the blue whale game, but it’s not confirmed by any social media like Telegram, Twitter etc.

Social media links:

Instagram Link

Conclusion:

To conclude some final lines, a 17-year-old teenager, Rina Palenkova, is found dead on railway tracks in Russia. After that incident, this news keeps going in trends from time to time. To know more about Rina Palenkova’s death, visit the link.

FAQs:

Q1. What is the nationality of Rina?

She is a Russian.

Q2. What is her age at the time of death?

She is 17 years old.

Q3. Why did she commit suicide?

The exact reason behind her death is still unknown.

Q4. What is a profession of Rina?

She is a student.

Q5. Why is the blue whale game being talked about in this case?

Rina is a regular player in the blue whale game, which is why people are talking about it.

Q6. Is the blue whale the reason behind her suicide?

There is no evidence on social media, like Telegram, Twitter etc., that the blue whale is the reason behind her suicide.

