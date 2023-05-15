Ripple 101: Everything You Need to Know About XRP

There are cryptocurrencies known to everyone: from experienced traders to beginners who are just getting to know the world of crypto. Cryptocurrency Ripple (or XRP) is one of them. It is a unique asset with lots of interesting opportunities, innovations, and areas of use. Let’s find out more about this cryptocurrency!

What is Ripple and XRP?

Firstly, it is important to know that using “Ripple” and “XRP” interchangeably is incorrect. Ripple is a blockchain project founded in 2012 on the basis of the XRP Ledger network. In turn, XRP is a native cryptocurrency of this network used for transactions and calculations.

What makes Ripple different from other cryptocurrencies?

The main difference between Ripple and other cryptocurrencies is the goal of the authors of the project. They wanted to create an alternative for international interbank systems and payments like as SWIFT, SEPA, etc. Thus, Ripple is not only a cryptocurrency, but also a full-fledged network used by both crypto-enthusiasts and major players in the traditional financial market. Many people now considering investing in Ripple to be a smart idea.

Each XRP coin is divided into a million particles called drops. Each transaction in the system is taxed with a fee of 0.00001 XRP. These amounts will eventually burn and reduce the number of coins.

At the time of the network launch, there was a one-time emission of 100 billion coins, which were distributed as follows: 35% of coins got to be in free circulation and 65% landed in the escrow account of Ripple Labs.

Brief history of Ripple

The history of Ripple began back in 2004. It was founded by Canadian programmer Ryan Fagger as the Ripplepay payment system based on a trust peering network of financial connections.

In 2011, because of the Bitcoin network development, the company changed its priorities towards the decentralization of the network. In 2012, the OpenCoin corporation was founded, which is engaged in improving the payment functionality and developing cryptocurrency.

The result of their work was the decentralized public blockchain called XRP Ledger and XRP, Ripple’s native coin, presented in 2013.

The technology behind Ripple

The XRP Ledger can be used for in-app transactions, NFTs, stablecoin issuance, CBDC, etc. Also, “traditional” assets such as securities or fiat money can be tokenized in XRPL, making the network an alternative to payment processing systems (such as SWIFT, etc).

The network uses its own Consensus Protocol. This blockchain technology works on the basis of nodes, under the control of validators.

As with any other cryptocurrency, XRP can be used as a means of payment for goods and services. In addition, this financial technology can function as a payment bridge and allows you to conduct transactions by converting the original fiat currency into XRP and instantly sending it to the account you receive in the Ripple network.

In the future, the recipient can exchange XRP into a convenient cryptocurrency or leave them on an account.

Advantages of using Ripple

As a part of decentralized finance, Ripple uses its own consensus mechanism, in which participating nodes conduct polls to verify and confirm transactions.

The absence of a mining process allows people to conduct XRP transactions in just a few seconds. In addition, it lets users set low fees in the Ripple network (0.00001 XRP for each transaction in the system).

XRP is used as a currency for remittances between fiat and cryptocurrencies. This allows faster and cheaper cross-border payments, since XRP can be quickly converted into the desired currency.

Trading on crypto exchanges

Another way of using XRP is trading on crypto exchanges. For example, the asset can be found on WhiteBIT, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe.

Drawbacks of investing in Ripple

In terms of volatility, XRP is different from most other digital currencies because it occupies its own unique niche and covers certain needs of the market. However, XRP is still subject to price changes in the general downward/upward trend. At the time of writing, the price of XRP is $0.52147.

The governments of many countries have been working on the legalization and full regulation of the crypto industry for a long time, but there is still no single solution.

Thanks to many partnerships and the fact that these assets are great alternative investments to traditional payment systems, XRP is considered to be one of the most interesting players in the cryptocurrency market.

Due to the fact that XRP is in demand not only in the field of digital assets, but also in the traditional financial sector, the asset has a certain stability and potential for growth.

However, do not forget that the decision to buy cryptocurrency should be your own. Do your own research and study the current market situation.