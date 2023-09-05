{Watch Video Link} Romper Stomper Fight Video Leaked On Telegram: Check What Is In The Video

Romper Stomper Fight Video Leaked On Telegram will let you know what is in a viral video and who is involved.

Have you watched a trending video of women fighting while waiting for a portable toilet? Who were the involved ladies, and what escalated the fight among them? People across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom who came across this Romper Stomper Fight Video Leaked On Telegram shared it. Let’s discuss it in detail.

What is the recent news regarding the Romper Stomper fight?

A video of ladies fighting while waiting for porta potties has been shared widely on social media platforms. The video has taken internet users to another level when they started discussing and sharing about the fight. Soon, the video became viral and reached trending results. It was recorded at Morgan Wallen’s concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What is there in Romper Stomper Morgan Wallen video?

In a video, a lady in a pink dress started arguing with a lady in a black dress with a white shrug. Within a few seconds, the matter quickly escalated and turned into a physical fight. The lady in the pink dress was assisted by another woman wearing a black dress standing nearby, leaving her drink.

Meanwhile, they are interrupted by a man, probably a service person. Then, another lady came at the speed of light and started hitting a lady in pink and then a lady in black without a shrug. In the later part of the video, they settle the fight.

Who is involved in a viral Tiktok video of Romper Stomper?

After a romper Stomper video went viral, a lady (the girl in the romper) named Dalanie DiSabato came in front to express what happened at the Morgan Wallen event. According to her, she went port-o-potty as she had to pee. Her mother (a woman in a black dress with a white shrug) was guarding the door as she was in the bathroom. She heard the noise from inside when the fight escalated. And when Dalanie came out, she found her mom losing the battle. She added that she could not control herself seeing her mother in that situation, so she acted.

An Instagram viral Romper Stomper lady is a 21-year-old nursing student stealing the show. We probably would have done the same if we had seen our mom in a similar situation. She kicked the two ladies like a pro without giving any second thought. After a viral video, everyone talks about her actions and reactions.

What is the reason for the fight?

It is still unclear why the fight between Dalanie’s mother and the lady in pink broke out. However, many said it escalated due to a longer wait time than expected at porta-potties. Hashtags on Twitter like #RomperStomper #RomperStomperFightVideo #FightVideoDownload started trending after it became viral on social media.

How do people react to the viral romper stomper video?

Those who have watched the video expressed different opinions regarding the fight. Many are shocked by such a physical fight in a public place, while other questions the security at the concert. Many Youtube users commented they enjoyed watching the video as these kinds of fights are rarely seen. One user said the most exciting part was to see the lady who minded her business.

Disclaimer: The article is not written to promote violence. We are writing it because many readers want information about this viral video.

Conclusion:

Romper Stomper Fight Video Leaked On Telegram is trending after it was shared among multiple users. But regardless of what happened at the concert, we should try not to get involved in such physical fights. We must respect each other and say no to violence. To watch what Dalanie and her mother speak about the viral Romper Stomper video, click here.

What do you have to say after watching Romper Stomper’s video? Do comment

